John Large: We sold lambs lighter this year but still came into more money

It has been a year like no other, but demand for lambs has been very good, which has led to an increase in price for both finished and store lambs.

The average lamb price from July to October remained over 50c/kg above the five-year average. We sold lambs lighter this year and still came into more money.

We have more lambs sold this year, with 85pc gone to the factory and the remainder going in January.

Most of the remaining lambs are being fed on a field of fodder rape, with access to a bale of silage.

We have another group of smaller lambs on a grass field getting half a kilo of meal and with access to silage.

We will take another draft before Christmas, which will mean less work for me over the festive period.

Read More

Grass for ewes is getting tight, and about half of them will be housed this week.

There has been good growth for the last month and fields that were grazed and closed off in October are showing a good covering of grass, which will be of great value next spring for ewes with lambs.

Ewes are in good condition, having put on weight since mating. All ewes were weighed before mating and our average was 73.5kg with a body condition score of 3.6.

This is where we like to be: not too big a ewe with a good condition score.

We also had very few lame ewes, just over 2pc, but we did find 10 ewes with mastitis. These were picked up when all ewes were checked the day we were putting in sponges.

They were all culled but no doubt a few more will show up at lambing time.

We will scan all the ewes that held to their first service the end of the month, which should be very interesting since we used three different methods of breeding.

When we put the rams out to pick up the repeat ewes, they all had raddle paste applied to their chest, with the colour changed every 10 days.

From the marking on the ewes we can see that the Natural Service were slower to come in heat, with very few repeats.

The Cervical AI ewes had about 25pc repeat rate but most of them were cycling on the first heat after AI.

The Laparoscopic AI ones have more ewes marked on the second cycle. We will get a better picture at scanning time.

Read More

All rams have now been removed from the ewes.

We took away the ram lambs two weeks ago and have them on grass and some meal, to regain some of the weight lost during the breeding season.

Our ewe lambs are away on some rented grass and should be back in early January.

We have 15 acres of rape and leafy turnip which should keep them fed until March, when they will be put back on grass — hopefully, there will be enough grass and we can use them to clean up after ewes and lambs.

If not they will be stocked tightly on a paddock and fed bales.

John Large farms at Gortnahoe, Co Tipperary