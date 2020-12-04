Farming

John Large: We sold lambs lighter this year but still came into more money

Most ewes are in good condition post-mating but 10 found with mastitis have been culled

This pen of of 12 ewe lambs, averaging 20kg, sold for €61 each at Drumshanbo. Photo: Gerry Faughnan Expand

This pen of of 12 ewe lambs, averaging 20kg, sold for €61 each at Drumshanbo. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

John Large

It has been a year like no other, but demand for lambs has been very good, which has led to an increase in price for both finished and store lambs.

The average lamb price from July to October remained over 50c/kg above the five-year average. We sold lambs lighter this year and still came into more money.

We have more lambs sold this year, with 85pc gone to the factory and the remainder going in January.

