It’s only a month until the ewes are AI’d and another breeding season starts.

A few changes have been made to our breeding system. Instead of laparoscopic AI on all the flock, 100 ewes will go to natural service and 150 to cervical AI, with the remainder going for laparoscopic AI.

The plan is to put three rams with the natural service flock. The other two groups will be synchronised using sponges inserted two weeks before mating — we will leave three days between these two groups at AI, just to spread out our lambing over a longer period.

Cervical AI is new to us, but again we will use fresh semen, collected on the day — the conception rate is highly dependent on good-quality semen.

A ram can mate 20-40 ewes on the day. The process is quick and causes little stress to the ewe but does require the ram to give multiple samples for insemination.

The main advantage we hope is ewes that repeat after cervical AI tend to do so on the first cycle, leaving a more compact lambing.

With laparoscopic AI some ewes do not repeat for six weeks or could show up empty at scanning, with no sight of a raddle mark to show she had been served by the ram.

Some years this empty rate could be as high as 10pc, which gives us fewer lambs to sell, and we also need extra replacements to keep our ewe numbers.

Our ewe-lambs have been shorn and are on good grass. These will not go to the ram until they are hoggets next year. We find that when we shear them, they thrive and grow better for the winter.

They also stay cleaner when wintered on forage crops. We have all our forage crops sown — they have emerged quickly. We sowed our first field on August 7. It has been sprayed for volunteer barley and should be ready to graze by mid-October.

The other fields were sown the last week of August, a bit later than usual but due to the slow harvest we had to wait for straw to be bailed and removed.

We are selling lambs every two weeks, all off grass only. The advice as always is to sell lambs as they become fit. With the price rising for the last few weeks there is no reason not to keep them moving.

Never have I seen a price rise in the months of July and August. With sheep slaughtering for the year to date up 4.7pc on 2019 this should help as the year progresses. The people who bought store lambs should make a profit on their investment.

Our lambs are slow to finish this year. It could be that for the last month grass has been very wet and we may have to introduce a small bit of meal to move them a bit quicker.

This week we will dip all the ewes. We are getting a contractor in with a machine that sprays the dip onto each ewe as she passes through the unit.

Dipping targets external parasites only, and it is the only way to control scab, ticks, blowfly and kid with one product. And it does not give rise to anthelmintic resistance in stomach worms.

