John Large: Tips for maximising profit margins and reducing labour

Wise words: John Large says, 'to justify a good return for your time and effort, a net margin of €40-50 per ewe is required.'

Now that lamb prices have pushed on over €7/kg the profitability potential for the sector may encourage flock expansion and attract new entrants.

However, an increase in lamb prices alone will not result in a more profitable enterprise.

Here are a few areas that I feel are vital for our sector to maximise the profit potential and reduce the labour requirements.

To justify a good return for your time and effort, a net margin of €40-50 per ewe is required.

This figure is not achievable unless your mature ewes have the potential to scan two lambs per ewe put to the ram.

If buying in replacements, they should come from a prolific flock – this will put you in a position to breed prolific replacements from within your own flock.

Buy high-index rams that look the part, either on the terminal or the replacement side to match your flock requirements.

All bought-in stock should be given an appropriate quarantine dose for fluke, worms and scab on arrival, housed for 48 hours and isolated from the rest of your sheep for four weeks.

When stock numbers increase, your grassland management skills are key to profitability.

Stock-proof fencing is essential: you must be in control of where the sheep graze.

A paddock system based on a three- to four-day residency period with a three-week rotation system will give you flexibility, where high-DMD silage can be harvested from paddocks to maintain grass quality and reduce feed costs, which can account for 40pc of your total costs.

The labour requirement on sheep farms can be substantial, especially where handling facilities are poor.

Routine tasks like dosing, vaccinating, weighing and drafting are all made easier and take less time when handling facilities are good.

Incorporating a foot-bath into your penning means lameness control can be carried out in conjunction with other tasks.

Stocking rate is largely dependent on soil type, weather conditions and how far the farmer wants to push the system.

Farms stocked at 12 ewes per Ha with ewes capable of rearing 1.8 lambs per ewe will have a high output per Ha.

However this advantage can be lost where costs are high, especially concentrate costs. Regardless of stocking rate, output per ewe must be maximised and costs controlled to ensure net margins per ewe.

Soil fertility should be addressed, with a nutrient management plan done for the farm based on recent soil samples.

The aim is to grow enough grass for the animals on the farm and the starting point is to raise a large percentage of the farm to a Ph of 6.3 through a targeted liming programme.

When ewe numbers increase and labour is scarce, lambing time can be a pressure point, so have feeding of ewes when housed well organised, and sort out mechanical feeding in the sheds.

Letting ewes out to graze before lambing will also lessen the workload.

There is a lack of young people getting involved in the sheep sector, especially in lowland flocks.

One of the advantages of sheep farming is that you can start off from a small base and increase your flock quickly.

The Sheep Welfare Scheme should be open again next year for new entrants and TAMs grants are available for fencing, handling facilities and housing.

It can be a good farming enterprise when properly organised.

John Large farms at Gortnahoe, Co Tipperary