John Large: The advantages of breeding ewe replacements from within your own flock

We have all the early March-born lambs weaned. Now the priority is to keep these lambs thriving and get them away as quickly as possible.

After a two-week burst of grass growth, we have some strong stemmy pastures that got a bit out of control.

Forcing weaned lambs to eat stemmy grass will stall their growth. After-grass is ideal and should maintain growth rate over 200g/day.

We spread 1 ½ bags of 18-6-12 on all fields that were cut for silage and any fields that were grazed in the last rotation.

We have not done any topping this year; if conditions stay dry we will avoid doing so — the weaned ewes are being used to clean up paddocks after the lambs.

We will divide up the weaned lambs into two groups after we pick off our replacement ewe lambs.

Breeding ewe replacements from within our own flock has a number of advantages, not least avoiding buying in flock health issues.

This system allows us to breed the best-performing ewes in the flock with a high-genenic-merit maternal sire.

Ideally, potential ewe lamb replacements are identified at birth — with a tag or ear notch — using criteria such as lambs born without assistance, vigour, up-sucking quickly, and a dam with lots of milk and good mothering ability.

At weaning this group of potential replacements can be selected from, based on lambs that are structurally sound, healthy, well grown for their age and with good confirmation.

On many farms ewe lambs are not identified at birth, but there is still potential to identify lambs from high-performing ewes bred to a maternal sire.

The best-grown lambs at weaning have good growth traits and come from ewes with good milk yield characteristics, particularly if reared as a twin.

You are also selecting for fertility as the strongest lambs were probably conceived to first service.

A common mistake is leaving the selecting of replacements ewe lambs to later in the year after some of the best lambs have been sent for slaughter.

This is effectively introducing poorer-performing animals into the breeding flock.

The selection process should take place at first drafting or weaning, whichever comes first. It is beneficial to pick out more ewe lambs than you need, so you can remove any that do not perform well post-weaning.

By having a system in place by which you select your replacements, you can improve your lamb performance and remove poorly performing ewes and problem ewes.

This is especially important at lambing time: identify these ewes for culling with a management tag.

It also helps if you can identify the dams of the lightest lambs at weaning; we try to cull these as well.

We will put all lambs that are over 35kg that are going for slaughter onto the best after-grass, and if grass starts to get tight we will introduce some meal.

Teagasc research has shown that where appropriate grass heights are adhered to and grass quality is good, there is little benefit from creep-feeding meal.

Meal feeding can be justified under various circumstances but not when used as a substitute for poor management.

Ask yourself why are you feeding meal — is it because your grass is not good enough to finish lambs? If so you need to take steps to rectify this.

John Large farms at Gortnahoe, Co Tipperary