John Large: Lambing difficulties show why you shouldn’t over-feed single-bearing ewes

We lost a number of single lambs who were possibly just too big and needed assistance at birth

Thriving: John Large says, Due to the good weather, losses outside should be low. Photo: Gerry Faughnan Expand

John Large

Lambing has been hard work, with plenty of long days and nights. But it is nearly over.

Our saving grace has been the weather: every day we could put out ewes and lambs into fields with plenty of grass and more importantly dry ground.

