John Large: Lambing difficulties show why you shouldn’t over-feed single-bearing ewes

Lambing has been hard work, with plenty of long days and nights. But it is nearly over.

Our saving grace has been the weather: every day we could put out ewes and lambs into fields with plenty of grass and more importantly dry ground.

Although the days were harsh, with wind leading to poor growth, the lack of rain was a help: sheep do not like wet windy weather, especially in spring.

Due to the good weather, losses outside should be low. We will have a better idea after first weighing, which will be done before the end of the month.

Looking through lambing records, mortality was less than 5pc in the first 24 hours after birth.

More than half of these losses were from multiple births where one of a set of triplets was born dead or maybe the ewe lay on one of her lambs.

We also lost a number of single lambs who were possibly just too big and needed assistance at birth.

The good news was that very few lambs were lost from disease such as joint-ill, watery mouth or pneumonia.

We also record lambing difficulty, and there was a rise in the number of ewes needing slight and significant assistance at birth.

We had a lot of ewes needing help with lambs not being in the correct position — one leg not coming up or maybe just a head on its own.

We also had a lot of lambs backwards; these can be hard to spot. Intervention in time is critical — you need observation and early examination to diagnose the problem.

We lost a few single lambs that were just too big — our average weight for singles was 6kg. One was 9.6kg. He was born by Caesarean section — there was no other way into this world for him.

What we have learned from this is not to over-feed single-bearing ewes — we were just too good to them.

When you analyse silage it is important to know how much meal to give to ewes carrying multiples but equally vital to know how little you need to give to those carrying singles.

Our birth weight average for twins was good at 5.2kg; we need not go any further. Around 5kg seems good for both the lamb survival and the ewe being able to lamb by herself.

At a 4.1kg average, our multiples were a bit on the low side; we would like to be up nearer to 4.5kg to increase survival rate.

This year the triplets seem to have uneven lambs, with one a good ½kg lighter than the other two. This does not help survival rate.

Overall, ewes were in good condition. Maybe the good back end to last year had them a bit too good, which could have contributed to the higher than usual need to assist ewes at lambing.

It all underlines the need to test your silage, and condition score your ewes after scanning. Then come up with a feeding plan. Without this information you are either not feeding enough or over-feeding.

The main tasks for the next few weeks are to spread fertiliser for silage now, and watch lambs for any signs of nematodirus or coccidiosis.

John Large farms at Gortnahoe, Co Tipperary