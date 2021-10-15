John Large: It is vital to look after your rams when the mating season ends

Well looked after: It is important for ram lambs to get well fed for the following months as they are still growing and will have lost weight while out with the ewes

We are getting ewes ready for mating. We have two groups of ewes for natural service, and rams were introduced to them on October 14.

We have three ram lambs with 100 ewes, and three hogget rams with 130 ewes. We will leave these rams out for three weeks, then we will put both lots of ewes together and take away the ram lambs.

The three hogget rams should be well able to serve any ewes that repeat.

We applied raddle powder mixed with oil onto each ram’s chest so we can see how mating is progressing. We start with a yellow colour and then move onto darker colours.

When we take away the ram lambs, they will get well fed for the following months as they are still growing and will have lost weight while out with the ewes.

It is very important to look after rams after the mating season — get a bit of flesh back on them and they are right for next year.

Our next group of ewes are for Cervical AI; these will have sponges removed and get PMSG, then be served two days later.

Sheep Ireland will supply the rams for all the ewes for AI, with fresh semen collected from the rams on the day of service.

Cervical AI uses more semen per ewe than laparoscopic so we will need a ram for every 20 ewes.

This group for laparoscopic AI will be served on October 22, getting PMSG and sponges removed two days earlier.

Both groups will be housed the day before service, with water restricted for the last 12 hours. You must have the ewes empty, as this helps the technician.

We will introduce our own rams to these groups after the first week of November.

All ewes have been dipped and have been on good grass for the last three weeks. The weather has been very good, and most ewes are in good condition.

We should get a high conception rate.

Some of our fields have heavy covers of grass which will be hard to graze out properly. We will have to graze them twice more before closing.

We do not want to put ewes under too much pressure in the early stages of pregnancy as this could lead to embryo losses and more ewes repeating.

We plan to graze the fields with lighter covers now and leave those heavy covers for later.

We are continuing to sell lambs every two weeks; with kill pay weight increased to 22kg, returns are improving. That extra half kg can be worth over €2 a lamb, and it also cuts down on the number of lambs getting a price reduction for being overweight.

This is the downside of selling on a grade-and-weight-price contract. We notice that when you can get weight up, our percentage of U-grade lambs increases.

We have all slurry spread onto a few fields that were grazed off well and are now closed up for spring. We just have some farmyard manure to spread before the end of the month.

John Large farms at Gortnahoe, Co Tipperary