John Large: How we plan to get lambs to an average weight of 32kg at weaning

The lambing season on our farm is almost over with only a few ewes in the paddock behind the house left to lamb.

Our repeat ewes and April lambers all went well. We had one group of ewes (78) which received cervical AI on October 31. All these ewes scanned in-lamb with 80pc of them lambing to first service.

We had 14 (18pc) lamb to their second cycle and only two ewes that were left to lamb by the end of April. If we could achieve this high rate of conception in our main flock we would be finished lambing in mid-April.

We dosed all the lambs for nematodirus around April 20. They were almost seven weeks old and consuming plenty of grass. We graze the same fields with ewes and lambs every year, and we find going in early with this first dose works for us.

It’s also important to make sure the lambs have not got coccidiosis. Once we see a few lambs scouring we will catch them in the field, dose for coccidiosis, mark them and if they have not dried up within a few days, we will dose all for worms. If the treatment for coccidiosis works, then we will dose all the lambs for both problems.

This year one group of lambs showed signs of coccidiosis. We dosed all of them with a white drench for worms and a coccidiocide with a two-week residual effect. These lambs showed almost an instant improvement and are now back thriving.

Weight gain

All lambs were weighed when in for dosing. Our average weight was 17.4kg which gave us an average daily gain of 310g/day since birth. This is an increase of 1kg from last year so if we can keep lambs going at this rate we should be able to get to 32kg by weaning.

Ewes and lambs were put through the foot-bath containing zinc sulphate after dosing. This cured any lambs with scald. It is hard work putting young lambs down a race-trough and water solution even when it is camouflaged with straw.

On the home farm we have a group bath where we can stand 20 ewes and their lambs. This is an easier system to work as it’s a one-man operation. We will have to change our system in the other pen by putting a group pen off the side of the race where we can stand the ewes and the lambs.

Grass has been slow to grow with the frosty nights holding back regrowth.

We applied Urea at 24 units per acre in early March and followed up with 100kg of 18.6.12 after the first grazing.

Where grass covers were high it was hard to get down to 4cm before we moved the flock on. As fields became dirty we moved them onto the next paddock to avoid putting the ewes and lambs under too much pressure to eat out what grass was left.

We will get these paddocks cleaned out on the next round of grazing when we will have the lambs creep grazing ahead of the ewes.

Silage ground is fertilised and closed off for the last two weeks.

All these fields were grazed first and then got 80 units of Nitrogen (N) 18 units of Phosphorus (P) and 36 units of Potassium (K).

Clover

We are probably short some K, but we thought spreading now was not the correct time.

Silage will be cut the end of May and should yield enough for next winter.

We have a field ready for reseeding and will use extra clover in the grass seed mix.

Clover has the potential to increase grass production by 12pc and also the potential to reduce chemical Nitrogen applications. It is not an easy plant to grow. Clover will establish and persist only on rich fertilised soils with a pH of greater than 6.3.

Clover is not going to fix a soil fertility issue that’s there. You need to solve the issue before you put in the clover. We have applied 2t of lime per acre to address the pH issue and will use three bags of 10.10.20 at sowing to provide the P and K requirement.

