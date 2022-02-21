John Large: Handy tips to reduce stress at lambing time — on farmer and flock

Lambing is a particularly stressful, demanding, busy time.

Suffering from lack of sleep, we still have to deal with the day-to-day management of the flock and cope with difficult births, ewes that will not accept their lambs and everything else that can go wrong.

One way to minimise this stress is to come prepared. Good planning will maximise the number of healthy new lambs.

Here are a few areas we focus on each year:

■ Ewe nutrition: we try to have ewes in the best condition possible for the last six weeks of pregnancy.

As we get nearer to lambing we make sure their diet is delivering the required energy and protein.

Keep a careful watch to ensure all ewes are eating and that they have enough space to eat.

We pick off any ewes that are slow to go to the trough and put them together in a separate pen where they have less chance of being bullied away from the meal.

Also make sure they have a constant supply of fresh clean water: housed ewes on dry feed can consume as much as six litres per day and even more after lambing.

Read More

And keep the water bowls clean.

■ Labour: I will not be able to complete all the work myself. We can always use an extra pair of hands, with help coming from family but mostly from students.

We have two students on placement for the next month and extra help for the two busiest weeks.

We do our best to organise the labour so everybody knows what is expected from them and how to react in a given situation.

We give them the responsibility to work away because there is no better way to learn like getting stuck into it all.

■ Have all your lambing needs organised in advance. Making a list helps so you do not forget anything.

You do not need another journey when you have plenty of lambs ready to go out into the fields and then discover you forgot tailing rings.

■ Sheep housing should be prepared in advance with the individual pens put together and well bedded.

We have replaced a few lights and this will help when checking stock.

By not over-crowding the group pens and keeping them well bedded with plenty of straw, we should be able to keep disease to a minimum.

■ Low intervention: We try to keep interference in lambing to a minimum. It’s a natural process and most ewes will do it quite successfully without your help.

Read More

If you do have to intervene, minimise the risk of injury and infection by maintaining high levels of hygiene and by using plenty of lubricants.

Lambing can be a incredibly intense time for farmers and their flock but the key is to come as prepared as you can be.

No doubt problems will occur but these can be limited and prevented by good management with the difference being significant.

John Large farms at Gortnahoe, Co Tipperary