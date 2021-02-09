John Large: Don’t leave it too late to identify ewes that are losing condition

As we head down the last month before lambing, all ewes carrying multiple lambs are getting meal. We are feeding a ewe nut at the rate of 0.7kg to triplets and 0.5kg to the twins.

We will start the singles on meal next week.

All ewes were out in the footbath this week. We picked off any that were losing condition and grouped them together.

These are possibly shy feeders or ones that are being pushed away from feed by stronger ewes.

We find that when you pick them off in time and give them their own space, they pick up quickly.

The most important thing is to do this job early and not leave it until it is too late, or you could end up with these ewes developing Twin Lamb disease, producing weak lambs or having very little milk when she lambs.

All ewes have got their booster shot of Covexin 10 — this will increase her colostral antibodies that can be passed on to her off-spring.

Read More

Covexin 10 provides passive immunity to lambs for up to 12 weeks, provided they get plenty of colostrum.

All the ewes will be out to the footbath once more before they lamb.

The same day we will clean out the shed and the ewes will get a mineral dose of Twin Plus from Natural Stockcare, which we have been using for the last few years.

This mineral dose is high in selenium and vitamin E; both have a vital role to play in both the health of the ewe and lamb before and after birth.

Deficiencies in selenium and vitaminE can contribute to abortion, stillbirth and weak lambs at birth.

The ewe’s immune system can be depressed, which can leave her at risk of uterine infections.

This mineral dose gives us improvement in the vigour of the lambs and not many sick ewes after lambing.

We did not dose any ewes for stomach worms. There should be no need as all mature ewes have built up immunity.

There is even information now suggesting that we do not dose ewe-lambs that are not put to the ram in the first year.

With anthelmintic resistance a growing problem, we should be doing all we can using the products correctly to prolong their use.

Our April lambers are still all outside on fodder rape and getting bales of silage.

These will be scanned next week and we should have room to house most of the ones carrying twins or triplets. The singles and late twins will be left outside until our first batch have lambed.

These have a field of fodder beet tops to graze. Hopefully ground conditions will improve and we will get some valuable feed from these tops.

All the empty ewes will be culled and sent to the factory.

As we come near our two weeks of intensive lambing, this year will be very different due to Covid-19. It will be masks, sanitisers and distancing.

If everyone is clear on arrival then we should be able to manage and we will end up with healthy lambs and happy people.

John Large farms at Gortnahoe, Co Tipperary