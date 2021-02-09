Farming

John Large: Don’t leave it too late to identify ewes that are losing condition

We find that when you pick them off in time and give them their own space, they pick up quickly

All ewes have got their booster shot of Covexin 10 Expand

John Large

As we head down the last month before lambing, all ewes carrying multiple lambs are getting meal. We are feeding a ewe nut at the rate of 0.7kg to triplets and 0.5kg to the twins.

We will start the singles on meal next week.

All ewes were out in the footbath this week. We picked off any that were losing condition and grouped them together.

