John Large: Cull any rams that stay lame or won’t put on condition

Run the rule: With breeding season looming, now is the time to go through the breeding rams. Photo: Roger Jones.

After another month of very little rain, grass is in scarce supply. We are feeding the heaviest group of lambs ad-lib, giving them access to as much meal as they will eat.

They are consuming over 1kg per head and they also have good grass. There will not be much money left after the meal bill is paid but at least these lambs will be gone off the farm and will leave more grass for ewes.

We are feeding all other lambs about 0.5kg per day. The ewe-lambs we will keep for breeding are the only ones not getting any meal.

We have spread all the farm with 30 units of nitrogen in the form of Cut Swart with sulphur. What we spread on July 28 got rain a few days later and worked well, with grass showing a good response.

We spread more the following Saturday and have had a very slow response. It is just a matter of waiting for the rain to come and get the fertiliser working.

This year is different to 2018 in that we are heading into September when growth slows down every year; I would not be expending a big burst of growth.

We have sown about 30ac of fodder rape, and with temperatures high there is a strong possibility of a good crop. Some fields we sowed with a single pass, others were disced and then sowed; it should be interesting to see what difference this makes to plant establishment and yield.

With breeding season only eight weeks away, now is the time to go through the breeding rams. By giving them a good health check now, we have time to correct any problems.

Thin rams will need to put on condition, which will take time and feed. Any that are not responding to treatment for issues such as lameness, or are not putting on condition, need to be culled.

We will buy a few replacement rams this month, even though we won’t need them until the end of October. This will give them time to acclimatise to their new farm and us time to quarantine them, to make sure they don’t introduce any disease to our flock.

We will also look at reducing the number of lame ewes. We have about 5pc lame but if we do not keep constantly foot-bathing them this could easily rise quickly.

We go through all the ewes, and identify and separate lame ones. Once you know what the problem is, stand the lame ewes in a foot-bath of 10pc zinc sulphate for half an hour.

We treat badly affected ewes with antibiotics. It’s vital to keep infected ewes away from non-affected sheep and repeat foot-bathing twice a week.

When they are cured, put them back with the main flock, but identify them, and repeat offenders should be culled.

Getting on top of lameness at this time of year is a great help later, especially at housing. All ewes and rams will be dipped in the next week.

We have enough fodder on the farm of baled silage and hay. We are using hay at present to feed cows that are due to calve in October.

John Large farms at Gortnahoe, Co Tipperary