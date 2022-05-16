John Large: Counting the benefits of a rotational grazing system

Stretching out the grass supplies: A lamb and ewe on the Curragh, Co Kildare. Photo: Damien Eagers

The average weight of our March-born lambs was 18.1kg when we weighed them on April 27, which gives us an average gain of 310g/day.

Weights that varied from the heaviest single at 32kg to a small, possibly fostered triplet at 8.5kg.

Overall we are happy. If we can keep the lambs thriving at this rate until weaning time, we should be able to get them to average 32kg.

This will have to be achieved using grass only as their feed. Current concentrate prices and fears of further increases have put optimising at grass firmly in focus.

We try to offer fresh grass to ewe lambs every three days. To achieve this we put two groups together so the paddock is eaten out quickly.

We have another group where we divide the paddocks with temporary electric fencing to the appropriate size of the grazing group.

This short residency of 3-4 days protects regrowth, and with five to six divisions per grazing group, will allow each division to regrow for three weeks before its next grazing.

Rotational grazing also simplifies the removal of excess paddocks from the system during rapid periods of growth for forage conservation and enables the inclusion of extra after-grass when grass growth slows down in mid-summer.

Rotational grazing also facilitates higher grass utilisation, reducing costs of production.

We have all lambs dosed for nematodirus, and we gave them their first shot of Heptivac P; they will get their second shot next week.

We will dag any dirty ewes and put all through the foot-bath. We use zinc sulphate at 10pc solutions. We leave them to stand in the solution for at least five minutes, then they are left to stand on clean dry concrete for half an hour before going back to grass.

Our next big job is to make enough silage for next winter. We budget for 20 bales per 100 ewes per month. So we will need about 400 bales to get us through from December to the beginning of April.

Making top-quality silage will reduce concentrate costs. The main factor affecting dry matter digestibility is crop maturity at harvesting.

Our target cutting date is around May 20, before grass has headed out. We will cut and aim for a rapid wilt of 24-36 hours after mowing. We will try to get dry matter down to 30pc before baling.

We will spread our heavier crops over the ground straight after mowing to help achieve this. Generally there is no need to spread lighter crops, they should be baled and wrapped relatively soon after cutting.

The silage we bale for ewes will get extra layers of plastic, combined with careful handling and storage, so air is totally excluded from the bale.

To avoid bird damage to the bales when stacked, we use grease on the top bales and put a net over the complete stack.

We hope to shear our dry hoggets and rams in the next week, and get this job out of the way before silage.

John Large farms at Gortnahoe, Co Tipperary