Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

John Large: Close off enough paddocks to ensure you have enough grass at spring turnout for ewes and lambs

Once a paddock is closed off, don’t be tempted to go back in December for a few days’ grazing – this grass will be worth twice as much to your ewes next spring

Good management: Start to plan your rotation for grazing fields and closing them off for the winter. Expand

Close

Good management: Start to plan your rotation for grazing fields and closing them off for the winter.

Good management: Start to plan your rotation for grazing fields and closing them off for the winter.

Good management: Start to plan your rotation for grazing fields and closing them off for the winter.

John Large

Grass growth is starting to slow down. By lengthening our rotation, we are trying to build up grass to be used in November and December by the ewes after mating.

Overall this has been a good year for grass growth and utilisation.

Now we must start to plan our rotation for grazing fields and closing them off for the winter.

Most Watched

Privacy