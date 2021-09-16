John Large: Close off enough paddocks to ensure you have enough grass at spring turnout for ewes and lambs

Grass growth is starting to slow down. By lengthening our rotation, we are trying to build up grass to be used in November and December by the ewes after mating.

Overall this has been a good year for grass growth and utilisation.

Now we must start to plan our rotation for grazing fields and closing them off for the winter.

What we do over the next month will have a hugh impact on what grass is available for ewes and lambs in March.

The fields we are grazing now will get whatever slurry is left to spread; these fields will be grazed again in December.

One of the biggest issues on a lot of farms is the lack of grass at turnout in the spring for ewes and lambs.

The trick is to have enough grass that has grown over the winter to feed the ewes until spring growth kicks in.

Address soil fertility issues by taking soil samples, and spreading lime, extra potash and phosphorus where required, and through the strategic use of slurry and farmyard manure.

Read More

Spreading nitrogen early — in late January, weather permitting — will boost growth in March.

And I look to close enough ground in autumn, by having more lambs sold earlier and by having forage crops to move the remaining lambs onto.

Grass needs 120 days to rejuvenate and for covers to build up over winter, so I aim have 20pc closed by late October, with 80pc closed by mid-December, when most of the ewes will be housed or moved on to another form of feed — beet tops or rented grass.

The most important thing before closing is to make sure to eat out paddocks well as grass left will die over winter and have slower growth next spring.

When the paddock is closed off, don’t be tempted to go back in December for a few days’ grazing — this grass will be worth twice as much to your ewes next spring.

If you mind this grass there is a high possibility you will not have to feed meal after turnout next spring. This will be worth a lot, in monetary value and also a reduction in labour at a time when it is required at other jobs.

We will need 20-25 days’ grass ahead of ewes at turnout; this equates to a farm cover of 600-700kgDM/ha or an average grass height of 6cm.

This month we will be mating all the ewes. Like last year, they will be served using three methods.

Cervical AI will be used on 150 ewes; last year we got a 68pc conception rate to first service and had a barren rate of 4pc, which is acceptable.

Then 230 ewes will be laparoscopically AI’d six days later. Last year we got a conception rate of 72pc but we had a barren rate of 11pc which is just too high.

The remaining 220 ewes will be natural mating: six rams will be let out to them in two separate groups. Last year we got 78pc to hold to first service and just 2pc showing up not in lamb. If we can organise the correct rams, natural service seems to be the way forward.

John Large farms at Gortnahoe, Co Tipperary