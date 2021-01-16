John Fagan: Why I have taken up grass-measuring for the new year

THE arrival of the Covid 19 vaccine offers a huge glimmer of hope to us all. The rise in case numbers has been terrifying, but we can only hope that it will be over soon, and life will revert to normal.

I feel very lucky to be a farmer and to be able to keep busy, and I just hope that the businesses that have been so badly affected will open and prosper again.

Back on the farm, we’re just about to scan the flock. Scanning is later as I have pushed the lambing date out to March 17. I am quietly confident that the ewes will scan well. I put a lot of effort into preparing them for breeding last October, getting them in to a good condition and also working at maximising the ram effect to tighten up the lambing period.

I have most of the mature ewes housed since December, which is giving the grassland a much-needed rest period. All they need at this time of year is silage and hay, regular foot-bathing, and clean and dry bedding. It’s simple but time-consuming stuff.

The ewe lambs are being strip-grazed on fodder rape and are thriving well. I took faecal samples which showed no fluke but a high level of worms. I was glad I checked as fluke dose has a long withdrawal period and what’s the point in dosing for fluke when you don’t have a problem?

We can be quick to make decisions based on word of mouth, but taking a faecal sample is the best way to be sure that you know exactly what you are doing.

The ewe lambs in general are really thriving and when dosing them I permanently tagged my home-bred ewes and then registered them in my flock register. It’s really important to get this done now; otherwise you’ll be in hot water if you get an inspection.

While I am on the subject of cross-compliance, remember the Sheep Census must be in before January 31. This is based on the number of sheep you have on your holding on December 31. You can also do it online through your agfood.ie account. Again this is a really important and mandatory task if you keep sheep.

Grass measuring

When it comes to a new year, we all talk about new year resolutions. Some give up the fags, others give up the booze; some people even go jogging to shake off the Christmas puddings, and I know a few who go swimming in lakes.

All these things sound to me like self-inflicted torture, so I have decided to start measuring grassland on the farm!

It’s something that I know I should have been doing for years and while I understand the benefits, I just never organised myself to get it done. I have bought myself a plate meter (Jenquip EC20) from Grasstec in Cork which automatically records the readings on your phone paddock by paddock. I have also registered an account with Pasture Base Ireland and taken the opportunity to watch their well-presented webinar on measuring and benefits of it. There will be monthly webinars on this and if you miss them, you can catch up with them online. It couldn’t be easier. I will keep you posted on how it’s going.

LESS

Grass measuring is the cornerstone for maximising the benefits of Low Emission Slurry Spreading (LESS)technology.

In future, we may have no choice but to use LESS and cut fertiliser use. By reducing our need for fertilisers, we reduce the amount of money we spend and ultimately improve the profitability of the farm. More importantly we reduce our carbon footprint.

I plan to use ‘protected Urea’ for the first time this year. I’m just waiting for soil temperatures to rise and for land to dry out. As I’m lambing later, I don’t feel as much pressure with trying to get stock out as early.

Over the years I have found that I’m in a part of the country that tends to see spring arrive that bit later. I have learned this lesson the hard way.

Post scanning, I’ll split up the ewes into their various groups depending on the amount of lambs they are carrying.

Triplets will get more space in the shed, and the singles being wintered outside will only need grass and silage. I will sell off the barren ewes and I’ll probably keep any empty hoggets and chance them for another year.

Feeding ewe lambs

You cannot underestimate the importance of feeding the ewe lambs well, and every year I always google and print off Dr. Tim Keady and Noel McNamara’s guidelines on feeding pregnant ewe lambs. You have to manage them like triplet-bearing ewes.

They need feeding pre-and-post lambing and it’s worth it if you manage it right. I would recommend Tim’s guidelines which can be found on teagasc.ie. Search for ‘Breeding from ewe lambs – factors affecting performance’ by Tim Keady and Noel McNamara.

As lambing date gets closer, I also start to think about the annual clostridial booster shot for the ewes. I try to hold off on giving this until about two weeks out from when lambing date is due to start.

This ensures that the ewes have the maximum amount of antibodies in their colostrum to protect their new-born lambs.

I want to also test my silage. I should have done this sooner, but the quality silage that I have earmarked for ewes hasn’t been opened yet. When I get the test results back from this, I will be better able to determine how much extra feeding the pregnant ewes will need.

Brexit fund

Finally, it would be great to see sheep farmers get a slice of the recently announced €1 billion Brexit fund for farmers.

It needs to be acknowledged that sheep farmers were very badly hit by Brexit between 2016 and 2019. I know that prices have improved for us in 2020, but they are now only where they should have been four years ago. There has been a lot of volatility and stagnation in the intervening years. I hope our representatives fight our case.

