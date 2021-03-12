John Fagan: Why I have become a convert to grass measuring and soil sampling

"If you don’t get some handle on measuring grass, you are just making decisions up as you go along, and you’ll be the worse off for that," says John Fagan

Lambing 2021 is just kicking off here and I hope that it will go well. I’ve done everything I can possibly do to make sure the flock is in good shape.

Lambing for the sheep farmer is the culmination of a year-long process of condition-scoring, vaccinating, scanning, foot-bathing, culling and preparation of the ewe. If you’ve done your homework, there is no reason why it shouldn’t go relatively smoothly.

Preparation is the key and with a bit of luck on the weather front, lambing for me is the most rewarding and fun part of the farming year.

There’s a great buzz around the farm as it approaches. New students are getting themselves familiar with their day-to-day tasks and I am really happy when I how a student who has never tubed a lamb becomes an expert by the end of their stay.

I show them what to do and provided that they have a good attitude and a bit of cop-on they take to sheep farming like ducks to water. It is straightforward, but taking the time to explain things to them reaps rewards as it takes the pressure off me and they gain valuable experience with feeding and handling stock.

When lambing fully kicks off, I generally let the twin-bearing ewes lamb outside. This massively reduces labour and if the weather is kind there is less mortality outside than inside.

I do lamb the triplets and singles inside as well as the ewe lambs later on. Generally these are the ones that need help and often it is handy to make an adoption with a single when you get them just at the point of lambing.

The ewe lambs have been doing really well and I have them on a 0.5kgs of an 18pc Corby cob nut which I can feed on the ground outside.

This week, I plan to give them their second shot of Heptavac P which should see them and their offspring protected against clostridial diseases and pasteurella pneumonia.

I will split up the ewe lambs into smaller groups with the twin bearing ewe lambs being fed up to 0.7kgs of a high protein soya nut I get from Quinn’s. Ewe lambs that are in-lamb they are both growing themselves and growing lambs, so you have to feed them well both before and after lambing.

Grass measuring

My progress with measuring grass on the farm and recording the data with PastureBase has been a steep learning curve. I have measured the farm four times since I got going.

There hasn’t been much progress with grass growth over these measurements, but it does give me valuable information about where the farm is in terms of the grass cover.

This has already helped me reduce the amount of fertiliser that I have spread, as covers that were over 400 kg/dm/ha got 30kgs of Urea per acre.

In other years I may have been guilty of spreading fertiliser on covers that might not have been able to fully absorb it and, ultimately I would have wasted fertiliser.

Putting together the information from grass measurement is no problem, but there is a challenge in knowing what to do with the information, so I am looking forward to getting more involved through discussion with other farmers how to precisely manage grass data.

I know people roll their eyes when it comes to measuring grass, I was one of them.

But you cannot manage what you cannot measure and, to be honest, I was codding myself by not being more thorough with it. If you don’t get some handle on measuring grass, you are just making decisions up as you go along, and you’ll be the worse off for that.

Soil samples

More information came back to me in the form of the soil samples for the entire farm.

It was good to see that the PH was pretty stable in and around the 6.3 mark with a couple of paddocks teetering around a PH of 6, which I hope to address with lime at the back end of the year.

There were also a couple of paddocks low in potash and again these are issues that I plan to address towards the end of the grazing season. The good thing is that I know exactly what needs what and, as with the grass measuring, the data allows you to make measured decisions based on facts rather than on guess work.

I was happy to see the IFA press Meat Industry Ireland (MII) to get factories to start paying farmers electronically for stock.

Cheques are soon going to be a thing of the past. With the closure of many bank branches throughout the country it’s no longer practical for factories to keep using cheques. Everything is going online these days and it is time to move with the times.

My father is 91 and he is more advanced than me with his online banking, so age is not an argument anymore and the banks are really helpful with getting people set up with it.

John Fagan farms in Gartlandstown, Co Westmeath

