John Fagan: Why grass measuring has been an eye-opening experience for me

I was letting stock in to graze paddocks that were way too high and leaving them to graze for way too long. It’s eye-opening.

John Fagan plans to take his replacements from his own ewe lambs this year. Photo: Lorraine Teevan Expand

John Fagan plans to take his replacements from his own ewe lambs this year. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

John Fagan

Grass growth exploded in mid-June and we took out paddocks for bales all over the place.

It was great to get such good-quality fodder, and it’s essential for maintaining grass quality to take out paddocks that have gotten too strong.

Everything I do in terms of grassland management is now recorded onto Pasture Base. It’s really helpful, and grass measuring is quite addictive.

