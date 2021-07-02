John Fagan: Why grass measuring has been an eye-opening experience for me

Grass growth exploded in mid-June and we took out paddocks for bales all over the place.

It was great to get such good-quality fodder, and it’s essential for maintaining grass quality to take out paddocks that have gotten too strong.

Everything I do in terms of grassland management is now recorded onto Pasture Base. It’s really helpful, and grass measuring is quite addictive.

I have learnt that I was letting stock in to graze paddocks that were way too high and leaving them to graze for way too long. It’s eye-opening.

The ideal pre-grazing cover is in the region of 1400-1600 kg/dm/ha and I was letting them into paddocks that were often 2300-2500 if not more.

I generally avoid topping as I find that it is a waste of time, grass and money.

When it came to taking some paddocks out for bales in mid-June I held off mowing one paddock to leave myself with a bit of a buffer in case the rain didn’t arrive. Thankfully it did rain a bit, but not a lot.

Farmers can get excited with the mower when the weather is good, but we’re better off to park the mower as it can really dry out the sward, causing grass growth to crash.

This week I plan to start weaning and gradually move the more forward lambs onto tyfon. It has grown well since we sowed it in early May, and the weaned ram lambs around 38kg upwards shouldn’t take too long to finish on it.

It’s the first time I have used tyfon to finish lambs.

Last year I tried redstart and it worked really well so I’ve sown two paddocks solely with redstart for a fodder and finishing crop for lambs later in the year.

Read More

I vaccinated the lambs with a 10-in-one and I had to dose one group for coccidiosis, which came up as a heavy infection in one group I sampled. It’s an expensive dose but I can’t afford for them to lose their thrive.

It’s worth getting faecal samples done — otherwise it would have gone undetected. It always pays to measure what you’re doing on the farm.

Coccidiosis generally hasn’t been an issue for me, but I have lost a few with it.

You would find a lamb flailing in the field, and this can be mistaken for a clostridial disease.

I will dose for it earlier in the season and be a lot more alert to in the future.

Having shorn all the sheep, I plan to wean the March-born lambs.

I still haven’t drafted any lambs to the factory but I’m not too far away from moving a few.

Once lambs are weaned it’s easy to go through them from week to week drafting them as they get fit. I plan to take my replacements from my ewe lambs this year. These will be mostly Belclare, Suffolk and Texel Mule cross.

I hold off killing most ewe lambs until I’m sure I have enough replacements of my own selected. I want to get better at this; breeding your own stock is key to both the profitability and the bio-security of your flock.

I am looking to avoid having to buy in anything other than rams. My friends in the Mule societies will be sorry to hear, but I don’t expect they’ll have any trouble selling their stock this year.

Read More

Mule ewes are a great sheep from which to base your flock and crossing them with lowland breeds brings in great genetics into the flock. The Mule is prolific, easy lambing with plenty of milk and finally they are generally good mothers.

The cull ewes will be sold as soon as I can put them all together. I see little point in keeping them longer than needs be. I cull based on age, issues at lambing, mastitis and persistent lameness.

As soon as the rest of the flock have dried off I’ll condition score them and the whole cycle starts again in preparation for breeding again next October.

Read More

John Fagan farms at Gartlandstown, Crookedwood, Co Westmeath