John Fagan: Using the ram effect to achieve compact lambing

They can look but they can’t touch’ – the majority of your ewes should be served within a week

Planning: 14 days before you intend to let them out, place the rams in a field adjacent to the ewes without allowing them to come into contact with their prospective partners Expand

John Fagan

If you want compact lambing, use the ram effect — but you’ve got to do it right. This is what I am working towards over the coming weeks as the breeding season approaches.

I used it last year and it really tightened up the lambing period. It has also meant that the majority of lambs have been drafted and grazed at the same time, as they are all similar weights.

For the ram effect to work, you need to keep the rams out of sight and smell of the ewes at least a month before the breeding starts.

