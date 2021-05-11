Farming

John Fagan: The ram effect worked a treat on the mature ewes and I will try it out on the hoggets next year 

“It’s so important to dose your lambs for the nematodirus worm at this time of the year,” says John Fagan. “Failure to do this will severely hit lamb thrive.” Photo: Lorraine Teevan

“It’s so important to dose your lambs for the nematodirus worm at this time of the year,” says John Fagan. “Failure to do this will severely hit lamb thrive.” Photo: Lorraine Teevan

John Fagan

With the lambing over on our farm, bar one ewe hogget stubbornly holding out for some unknown reason, it’s a good time to reflect on the season while the ups and downs are still fresh in my memory.

It was by and large a good season. The weather from mid-March was relatively good and we managed to lamb most of the twin-bearing ewes outside. This greatly reduced labour and we suffered less losses outside than inside.

