John Fagan: The ram effect worked a treat on the mature ewes and I will try it out on the hoggets next year 

With the lambing over on our farm, bar one ewe hogget stubbornly holding out for some unknown reason, it’s a good time to reflect on the season while the ups and downs are still fresh in my memory.

It was by and large a good season. The weather from mid-March was relatively good and we managed to lamb most of the twin-bearing ewes outside. This greatly reduced labour and we suffered less losses outside than inside.

We lambed the triplets and the singles inside and successfully managed to adopt a lot of these with only 28 pets remaining. Most years I could end up with over 100 pets. The ram effect certainly worked a treat on the mature ewes. I was sorry I didn’t try it on the ewe hoggets as they really dragged it out, so this is something that I hope to sort for next year.

Overall, I think it’s possible for me to tighten up the lambing period to four weeks for the bulk of the flock.

In terms of mortality, we did pretty well. We saved every ewe and lamb that we could which I think is a really fair effort.

Lamb mortality is running at about 12pc of what we got at scanning. This includes miscarriages, still borns, deformities, difficult lambings and severe prolapses which there is very little a farmer can do about.

A few things that I was really happy about from lambing 2021 include the ‘Udderly EZ’ pump that I bought for milking out ewes and getting much-needed colostrum for the lambs. This was particularly useful for the triplets as one can get left out and is then vulnerable to watery mouth and, ultimately, death.

With the triplets I introduced liquid molasses to their diet which I think really helped them as I had less prolapse and stronger, more uniform lambs.

We found that the glucose injection worked really well in resuscitating hypothermic or very sick or weak lambs.

I had one case of grass tetany which I managed to save and this was hugely reduced on other years. I am putting this down to two factors: I spread less slurry on the lambing fields this year, and I also introduced liquid magnesium into the drinkers around the fields.

Grass growth

Like pretty much every farm in the country, we are waiting for the big burst of grass growth that can’t come soon enough.

The late frosts haven’t helped, but you can supplement the sheep in the short term and give fields a chance to get going.

I am still feeding the ewe hoggets with lambs about 0.5kgs of the Corby Cob nut outside. This helps them a lot and it’s important to help a ewe hogget that is rearing lambs. Remember, they are still growing themselves.

I measured the entire farm on May 1 and I’ll be honest, I fell by the wayside with the grass measuring during lambing.

But I’m not giving up on it. I have the plate meter and the farm mapped out and numbered and I am really getting the hang of it.

I aim to measure each week from now on and what little measuring I have done is helping me a lot.

I have closed off my silage ground since the end of April and I have spread 100 units of Nitrogen. I expect to be able to cut this early in June.

The rest of the farm got 60 units as we closed off fields. I will use these for grazing and anything that gets ahead will be taken out for silage.

Tyfon

I reseeded 25 acres with a high clover grass seed mix which I under-sowed with 1.25kgs of tyfon. I want to have this available around weaning time to help me finish lambs.

It’s the first time I have used tyfon in this way, but I have found that having brassicas like tyfon, fodder rape or redstart available to you is a great help when it comes to finishing lambs.

When it comes to reseeding I have a general rule that I follow — spray off with Round Up, cultivate with a disc, spread about 1.5-2 tonnes of lime, disc again until I get the field nice and level, sow, roll and fertilise with 10-10-20.

The grass seed varieties that I use I got from Drummonds and are made up of Abergain, Aberchoice, Aston Energy, Drumbo perennial rye grasses and Coolfin clover at a rate of 1.25kgs per 12kg bag.

This would generally be quite a high level of clover but I feel that they way things are going now, clover along with good soil fertility is the way forward if you want to reduce fertiliser usage on the

farm.

I also want to stitch in clover to an existing field that I reseeded a few years ago. Unfortunately, the clover died as it got over run with weeds I had to spray after the reseed.

For this field I’m going back in with 2kgs of clover per acre sown, with an Einbock on top of the existing sward. It’s my first time doing this so I hope it works.

Dosing

We’ve just finished dosing the lambs for nematodirus and clicking them against blow fly strike.

It’s so important to dose your lambs for the nematodirus worm at this time of the year. Failure to do this will severely hit lamb thrive.

It’s also worth noting that you only need a white dose for this treatment — there is no need to use the clear doses.

While the clear doses such as cydectin will kill nematodes, they are more appropriate later in the grazing season as other grassland worms become more prolific.

Over-use of these doses could

lead to resistance to doses in your sheep.

Finally, sometimes I find I need to remind myself with everything that is going on in the world of farming, whether its convergence of CAP payments or meat factory takeovers and consolidation that don’t read too well for farmers, there is little or no point in worrying about it.

All can really control is what takes place inside my farm gate. The rest is simply a story that I can just hope will have a happy ending.

John Fagan farms in Gartlandstown, Co Westmeath