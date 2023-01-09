Farming

John Fagan: My only regret about vaccinating for lameness is not doing it sooner

Since I started vaccinating, there is far less hassle and I will have to feed less meal as the ewes are in superb condition

Brighter times: Sheep graze at Clooneyquinn, Co Roscommon. Photo: Gerry Faughnan Expand

Brighter times: Sheep graze at Clooneyquinn, Co Roscommon. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

John Fagan

The run-up to lambing is usually the busiest time of the spring, so it’s vital to get everything set up in advance.

Gradually manage your flock into position for lambing, taking into account their condition and dietary needs based your scanning results, and organise your grassland.

