John Fagan: My only regret about vaccinating for lameness is not doing it sooner

The run-up to lambing is usually the busiest time of the spring, so it’s vital to get everything set up in advance.

Gradually manage your flock into position for lambing, taking into account their condition and dietary needs based your scanning results, and organise your grassland.

As soon as the flock is scanned, I’ll separate the ewes into their various groups based on what they are carrying.

Twins and triplets will be grouped, and condition scored, and I’ll keep the ewes carrying single lambs outside. They generally don’t require extra feeding other than good quality silage and access to molasses.

It’s important to condition score the flock and separate out any ewes that are not thriving well.

It is also worth checking them for fluke. I ask the factory to take a look at the livers of any cull ewes, or take a faecal sample to the lab. I never dose for fluke unless I know there is problem.

Since I vaccinated for lameness, the general condition of the flock has vastly improved. I still have to foot bath, but not as often.

There is far less hassle and already I can see I will have to feed less meal as the ewes are in superb condition. This has had massive savings for me, and I’m delighted that I vaccinated the entire flock. My only regret is that I didn’t do it sooner.

I still get the odd ewe or ram that is lame but I just remove them from the flock as there’s nothing else I can do for them.

I’ll soon introduce molasses into the diet of the pregnant ewes. I have found this really effective at reducing prolapse. I feed a lot of dry feed such as silage and nuts, and molasses really soften the feed and improve the sheep’s digestion.

It also provides valuable energy to ewes which can run into trouble with twin lamb disease.

I feed the molasses by filling a large disc shaped dispenser made by Sturdy which takes about 300 litres a time and I let the sheep work away at it ad lib. You can buy smaller dispensers.

I also feed molasses to ewes out in the field but you just have to make sure it’s level and place it on a pallet so you can move it around easily.

One criticism I would have with the Sturdy molasses dispenser is that it’s tricky to move about, but I got around this by placing it on a pallet which leaves it easier to get under with pallet forks. ​

Most merchants sell molasses in IBC containers and you just return them when you’re finished for refilling.

By the first week in February, I’ll have started the pre-lambing feeding regime for the pregnant ewes. I feed a high soya-based nut. The soya is crucial for getting your ewes to have plenty of milk come lambing time.

Check the ingredients of your feed. It is better to pay a little bit more for a good ration than less for one that lacks what you need.

Plenty of milk for a new-born lamb is crucial for its survival so make sure you have plenty of soya in the diet.

Grassland on the farm is looking great. Closing up the fields in October that I need for lambing in March gives the grass a great opportunity to recover, again reducing costs and leaving things easier for me.

I plan to get slurry and fertiliser out as soon as the opportunity and weather permits. I’ll probably go out with 25kg/ac of protected urea. I’m in no rush to buy it as I have a feeling it won’t be as expensive this year.

I submitted a plan to get into ACRES and I just hope I get accepted. The level of interest for this new scheme shows how much farmers are willing to do their bit for the environment.

It’s an important source of income for me and I was looking forward to planting more trees and hedges.

​If you don’t get accepted, it’s worth contacting your local TD about it, as the door should not be shut to anyone who wants to enter a scheme that’s aimed at improving the environment.

And I think the maximum payment is about half of what it should be.

Lastly don’t forget to submit your sheep census form. This is the amount of stock you have on the farm on December 31. You can either send it into the Department or do it online through Agfood.ie. Either way it has to be done or other wise you can get in hot water.

​

John Fagan farms at Gartlandstown, Co Westmeath