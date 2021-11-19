John Fagan: Lessons from 2021 – what I’ve done right and where I’ve gone wrong

As a year draws to a close I like to reflect on things that went right and things that went wrong on the farm.

The first thing I definitely got right was to marry Claire last May.

The lambing season went well; Lambing in mid-March takes the pressure off. Grass is getting going and it reduces the workload as a lot of my ewes can lamb outside.

The ram effect was great at tightening up the lambing to about four weeks, instead of six to eight weeks.

I was sorry I didn’t use it with the ewe lambs; their lambing dragged out a bit. It’s something I have hopefully sorted out for 2022.

Lameness is a real nuisance for me. I have it under control but it’s costing me a lot of time and money.

I vaccinated the pedigree rams with foot vax, which was really effective, so I have decided to vaccinate the entire flock as soon as the breeding season is over.

I hope this will reduce my need to intervene with antibiotics and too much foot-bathing, as zinc and medicines are not cheap.

An added benefit will be a reduced need to feed as much meal to the ewes; they should be in better condition as lameness won’t be affecting their thrive.

This happened with the rams: I never had them looking so well going into the breeding season and I am putting this down to foot vaccination.

Read More

Early in spring I set up my farm on Pasture Base and got stuck into measuring grass — something I had wanted to do for years. It has been really helpful.

As I write my average farm cover going into the winter is 839 kg/DM/Ha and the farm is growing 23kg/DM/Ha per day.

With the way fertiliser prices are going, there is no room for waste and measurement is vital for keeping costs in check.

With regard to reseeding, under-sowing the sward with tyfon was really effective. It meant that since spring I have not spent one cent on meal to finish lambs.

I also sowed 30ac of redstart, and combined with tyfon, the lambs fattened for fun.

This type of grass management will be a regular part of farm life here. The only thing is that fertiliser prices will increase the expense of growing it.

The fields in redstart will be reseeded next spring with high-clover swards and tyfon, and I continue the cycle again.

Redstart is particularly effective in breaking up soil; it leaves the ground very easily cultivated and prepared for reseeding.

Read More

It has been an exceptional year for sheep farmers — prices have reached a level that reflect the cost of living in Ireland, and it’s here that they will stay.

In fact I would not be surprised if lambs regularly averaged €180-€200 plus in the near future. There are a number of factors that will contribute to this.

■ Fertiliser and feed prices have gone through the roof, and it is unlikely that they will decrease in the climate-change battleground world we live in.

So whether you fatten lambs with meal or off grass, the ingredients needed to achieve finished lambs are limited and expensive, so if processors or consumers want them, they’ll have to pay for them.

■ The supply of lamb to Europe is being curtailed through a number of factors; the cost of shipping a container of lamb from New Zealand has gone from €2,000 to €10,000, so clearly it makes sense to source your lamb locally.

However there are not enough sheep farmers or sheep in Europe to supply this demand, so I think lamb prices will stay high.

Also, demand from China is soaking up New Zealand lamb, so the Irish sheep farmer is in commanding position.

I am very positive about the future for sheep farmers, but I urge caution with regard to keeping costs under control.

The cost of the pandemic has been huge to governments all over the world, and interest rates and inflation could well be major issues over the coming years.

These are things that we won’t be able to control but we should be

aware of.

The added challenge of Climate Change is immense but I strongly believe that Irish farmers have the capacity to deal with it by using our heads and working smarter.



John Fagan farms at Gartlandstown, Co Westmeath