John Fagan: Lameness is the bane of my life but there are ways to fight it

Now that weaning is over and the ewes have finally settled, my focus is now on preparing the flock for the breeding season in October and lambing 2022.

It is some time away before I plan to let the rams out, but I need to get thinner ewes back in good condition if I want to optimise the prolificacy of the flock.

Condition-scoring the flock now and allowing thinner ewes access to better grass is vital if you want them to recover from rearing their lambs.

To do this I regularly footbath them and cull sheep that are old, lame or have mastitis.

I brought in my pedigree rams and they have done really well this year —probably because I minded them a lot better.

There are one or two that are lame, which is frustrating considering that they have been vaccinated for footrot, but it is probably better not to be depending on these ones too much.

The vaccination has worked really well otherwise — and rams that are continuously lame are never going to improve and should be culled.

I’ll pick up some fresh rams over the next few weeks as I like to get them installed and settled on the farm.

I aim to use the ram effect again this year as I was really impressed with how it worked last year. Tightening up the lambing to four or five weeks is the aim.

Lameness drives me crazy — it really is the bane of a sheep farmer’s life — but I have found that with regular foot-bathing and ruthless culling, it is possible to reduce the effect it has on your flock.

It is difficult to get rid of it completely as heavier swards can cause foot scald in lambs.

The bacteria that cause lameness live in the grass for up to two weeks, so moving the flock around, combined with regular foot-bathing, is a good way to reduce it.

I aim to foot-bath the entire flock at least once a month in a strong solution of zinc sulphate (5-10pc). If any ewes remain lame after this, they must be culled.

Also to prevent lameness and maintain good flock health you need to keep on top of mineral needs.

I recently got a letter from a regular reader who found that a trace element dose was really effective at keeping it at bay. I agree completely, and I have just finished bolusing my lambs with a cobalt, zinc, selenium and iodine mix.

Cobalt deficiency in lambs drastically affects their thrive; it can be identified by crusty ears or a staleness to their fleece.

You can administer the element either through a bolus or in liquid form.

The bolus gives me greater peace of mind as I know that they’ll be getting the minerals they need for a longer time.

I really appreciate any positive feedback from my articles as every day is a school day for me in farming — it’s what keeps it interesting.

Building clover into our grassland is key to future profitable farming

Grassland on the farm is performing well. I was delighted to see an end to the heat wave and I was glad I didn’t go too mad with the topper as it would have dried out the land too much.

I would much rather take out paddocks completely than top. Topping is wasteful and should be avoided but it is sometimes a necessary evil.

The clover-based swards that I have been building up on the farm over the last number of years are happily doing their job and you can see when you give them time they bulk up the swards as they pull nitrogen out of the atmosphere.

This is where we have to be clever with farming in the future; building clover into our grassland and managing it correctly is key to future profitable farming.

I was able to get my second-cut silage made in superb conditions and I continue to take out paddocks where they are just getting too strong.

You can never have too much silage going into the winter and it’s no harm to take stock of what your fodder situation is looking like. Now is the time to sort it out, not next March or April.

Grass measuring takes place here weekly and it is a very useful tool in understanding how the farm is performing and measuring the progress so far. Growth slowed somewhat due to the extreme heat and I recorded a daily average of 48 kg/ DM/ha with an average farm cover of 905 Kg/DM/Ha.

As we are approaching the end of the ‘summer’ grazing period my focus is now on building up cover across the farm and planning the phased closing up period of the farm as we approach winter.

Where it needs it, I will cover swards with 27 units of sulphur CAN, spread slurry in fields that have shown up low levels of P and K and spread lime in fields that have dropped lower than a pH of 6.



The aim through the next month is to build up the average farm cover in such a way that facilitates good grass for the sheep while ensuring that I leave the farm closed for winter in good condition, so grass can get a good start in 2022.

It sounds crazy to be talking about Christmas in early August, but this is how you need to plan your grass management if you want to be a profitable farmer.

I drafted some of the ram lambs after weaning and they killed out well fairly well. Some were slightly lighter than I would have expected – perhaps a mistake with my scales or my judgement or both.

I like to try and get them as close to the carcase pay weight as possible. I’ve brought them this far so there is not much point in panicking and selling them too quickly below their potential weight.

The trade is thankfully holding firm which brings a stability to drafting. Right now I have all the ram lambs grazing on Tyfon and they are thriving well.

We had an issue with lameness probably brought on by post-weaning stress and scalds but a good foot bathing and a cobalt /zinc bolus seems to have done the trick.

Sheep-shearing deserves Olympic recognition

I am really enjoying watching the Olympics. One thing that struck me as I was watching the skate-boarders and surfers do all sorts of tricks, two sports that are new to the Games this year: perhaps our sheep shearers should be allowed a shot at being Olympians?

It is a highly physical and skilful sport which is highly competitive on an international level so why not bring it into the Olympics?

I also think that it would do wonders for the wool trade as it would display to the world what a wonderful product wool is. Perhaps the strategic wool committee could consider this as a way to enhance our wool trade and reward our hard-working shearers? They are elite athletes.



John Fagan farms at Gartlandstown, Co Westmeath