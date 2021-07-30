Farming

John Fagan: Lameness is the bane of my life but there are ways to fight it

Ruthless culling and regular foot-bathing are vital

No mercy: John Fagan advocates ruthless culling to combat lameness Expand

John Fagan

Now that weaning is over and the ewes have finally settled, my focus is now on preparing the flock for the breeding season in October and lambing 2022.

It is some time away before I plan to let the rams out, but I need to get thinner ewes back in good condition if I want to optimise the prolificacy of the flock.

Condition-scoring the flock now and allowing thinner ewes access to better grass is vital if you want them to recover from rearing their lambs.

