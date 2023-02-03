Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

John Fagan: It’s disillusioning to realise I’d be better off selling my flock and renting out my land

Falling lamb price and rising input costs just don’t add up when land is being rented for €300-€400/ac and dairy farmers are mad for grass

Good to be out: Ewes and lambs out on grass, with Carlow stone fencing in the background. Photo: Roger Jones Expand
Butting heads at The Plains, Co Roscommon. Pic – Gerry Faughnan Expand

Close

Good to be out: Ewes and lambs out on grass, with Carlow stone fencing in the background. Photo: Roger Jones

Good to be out: Ewes and lambs out on grass, with Carlow stone fencing in the background. Photo: Roger Jones

Butting heads at The Plains, Co Roscommon. Pic – Gerry Faughnan

Butting heads at The Plains, Co Roscommon. Pic – Gerry Faughnan

/

Good to be out: Ewes and lambs out on grass, with Carlow stone fencing in the background. Photo: Roger Jones

John Fagan

The countdown for lambing has started and this is often the busiest time of year for me. I find that lambing itself generally goes smoothly once all my ducks are in a row.

For the last few years I pushed my lambing date out to March 17, to coincide with the beginning of grass growth on the farm. This has greatly reduced my costs and the work load as I generally lamb ewes carrying twin lambs outside.

Most Watched

Privacy