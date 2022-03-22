John Fagan: ‘I’m putting in solar panels — I want to be 100pc self-sufficient in energy’

When he saw his electricity bills go from €500 to €1,000 a month at the turn of the year, John Fagan knew it was time to act.

“I had been rooting around with solar panels for two years, looking at what we could do on the farm here, but it’s a no-brainer,” he says.

“My aim is to start at being 70pc self-sufficient in energy costs and build that up to 100pc. If I achieve that it will be good pay-back.

“I’ve talked to a few farmers who have solar panels and I’ve looked at them when on holidays abroad, on the roofs of cattle and sheep sheds.

“The idea of being self-sufficient and carbon neutral means it’s a good investment.”

John estimates that it will cost in the region of €40,000 up front, but when he weighs it up against electricity bills of €12,000 a year, that figure is not so daunting.

“They should be paying for themselves pretty quickly, and there are good incentives on solar investments at the moment.”

Read More

From an environmental view too, he says it’s a good to use less gas and make the farm carbon neutral.

After spending years with Ulster Bank (who are pulling out of the Irish market), John has to shop around for a new bank, which has opened his eyes to interest rates.

“I will stay put until I figure out where interest rates are going, as the idea of rates above 6pc is difficult to sustain.

“I had been with a different bank but they would not give me a loan to build a sheep shed, so I went to Ulster Bank. They have always looked after me but now I have to deal with banks who seem disinterested in me and lethargic about doing business with me.”

The hunt for a new bank, he says, involves looking at overdraft charges and stocking loans, which are quite different between banks.

“It’s definitely worth shopping around, and the Ulster Bank situation has forced me to do that.”

With fertiliser prices on a serious upwards trajectory, Pasturebase has helped John reduce his usage.

“It really helps in terms of managing my grass. I was probably using more than I needed to.

“I have a plate meter and we had the farm mapped out and we numbered all the fields and while there were some teething problems, it has been great since.

It tells me when to put out fertiliser and slurry and graze fields. It also made me soil test the entire farm and bring my lime situation up to date.

“I also invested in a low emissions slurry spreading tanker last year. While I ordered it in October 2020 it was only delivered last June, but it really is a more efficient way of spreading than using a splash plate.

“Even if I wasn’t environmentally conscious it’s a good saving as it’s helping me use less fertiliser.”

John Fagan farms at Gartlandstown, Co Westmeath