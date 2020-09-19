John Fagan: I’m doing everything in my power to compact my lambing season

Preparation for the breeding season continues and I just vaccinated my ewe lambs for enzootic abortion.

I have been doing this for the last few years and have seen the incidence of abortion in my flock drop dramatically to virtually zero.

This has to be done at least four weeks in advance of breeding, so I should be OK given that I don’t intend to let the rams out until October 22 for the mature ewes and November 5 for the ewe lambs.

I really want to work on compacting the lambing season. In previous years it has dragged on a bit too long, and with a bit of management I think I can narrow it down to four weeks.

This involves the ‘ram effect’. I will move my rams out of sight or smell of my ewes at least four weeks out from the date I plan to start breeding.

Then I either introduce a few vasectomised rams or put the breeding rams adjacent to the flock, but not with them, 14 days prior to breeding. This stimulates the ewes to cycle and should result in the majority of breeding taking place within a two-week period.

Compacting lambing means I can organise help for these busy two-four weeks, plus I won’t be exhausted from what has previously been an eight-week marathon of lambing.

Lambing date is something you really have to get right. In previous years, I started in mid-February — this is pointless for a mid-season flock as I am not coordinating my lambing to coincide with grass growth.

This is an expensive mistake. For the last two years I have delayed lambing until March 17, a time when, you would hope, the back is broken on the winter and grass is really beginning to emerge.

By delaying lambing date, I have massively reduced my costs and labour requirements — and both the sheep and the farmer are now a lot happier.

I’ll never forget having more than 1,000 sheep about to lamb and the dreaded ‘Beast from the East’ arrived in early March. Never again do I want to go through that stress, hassle and expense. It’s not worth it.

In the run into the breeding season I am constantly monitoring the condition score of the flock, and anything that is not thriving is culled as it is inevitable that the winter will be too hard on them.

As part of the Sheep Welfare Scheme I administer selenium, iodine and cobalt boluses to the ewes that last for six months; this helps improve their health, condition and conception rates.

There are numerous boluses on the market and I use Animax or Mayo Health Care — just make sure they cover the ewes for six months and have an adequate amount of minerals in each bolus.

I brought a few breeding ewe lambs to the mart recently. There’s a good demand for breeding stock, so it’s worth identifying ewe lambs that are better off kept for breeding.

If doing so, make sure that they are double-tagged as it’s a plus for the farmer who buys them and doesn’t have to re-tag them at a later stage.

I nearly ran out of dispatch documents — something that I am usually on top of — but the Department were quick to re-issue me with new ones. Keep an eye on this as you don’t want to be stuck not being able to sell your stock.

Finally, the lamb trade has been good this year, but mid-season lamb needed this shot in the arm as it was fast becoming a ‘rich man’s hobby’.

€120 is at last the benchmark price that sheep farmers need to stay in business. I think there will be opportunities for Irish sheep farmers in the future — the industry is worth €450m to the economy and I really believe that this can be brought to €1bn.

Recently I was in contact with a sheep farmer friend in Australia who said that €120 for lamb Down Under would be considered fairly run-of-the-mill and has been for a number of years. Looks like we’re only playing catch-up here in Ireland.

John Fagan farms in Gartlandstown, Co Westmeath

