John Fagan: I’m cutting numbers instead of working round the clock for feck all next spring

On November 15 I got my Sheep welfare payment and GLAS payment in the one whack. Finally, I could pay off a few bills, even spend something on the missus.#

Alas, the very next day, Revenue swooped into my bank account and cleared the whole lot out. What God giveth, God taketh away.

Before I could conjure up even a small bit of joy out of my payments for my challenging work over the last year, it was gone. Father Ted-style, the money was simply ‘resting in my account’ for a purpose other than for me to spend. ​

The announcement that next year we are getting a €2 rise on our sheep payment is a disappointment. The IFA and ICSA are rightly seeking a €30 payment for farmers; while critics might see it as a handout, anyone with any understanding of the rural economy will see it as an investment.

It has been a really challenging year for most, with a huge rise in the costs of production. Every sheep farmer I talk to is cutting back in numbers; they are fed up with it, they can’t get help, can’t face another year of ridiculous costs and are cutting back to a level that is almost organic.

This will be bad for fuel, feed and fertiliser merchants, animal health companies, machinery men, insurance companies and all the other businesses that are making money out of agriculture.

Costs are too high for what we are getting back in return. I need to adjust things and reduce numbers before I launch myself into another spring working around the clock for feck all.

It is good to see the lamb price rise again but it is still well behind this time last year when the base was €6.85/kg and farmers were freely getting well over €7/kg.

Retailers are expecting a bumper Christmas spend despite the cost-of-living crisis, so I do not believe the factory line that demand has disappeared. People still have to eat, and lamb is the speciality dish in France and Germany for Christmas, so factories need us and our lambs.

Read More

Lambs and cull ewes continue to thrive on redstart. It means I don’t have to buy meal to finish them.

Recently the lambs have been killing out at 21-22kg and averaged around €140. I am down to the last few lambs for 2022 and I expect to have little left by the new year.

The cull ewes are absolutely flying, and I intend to also move them in the new year.

I took the rams away and I have booked the scanner for mid- January. I will immediately cull my empty ewes and batch the ewes into their groups based on what they are carrying.

Lambing does not start for me until the middle of March, so I am not under massive pressure for early grass. I have 80pc of the farm closed and I will gradually begin housing soon.

Housing will not be too packed as I have a lot of sheep outside on redstart, which makes it easier for me and the sheep.

As soon as I house, I will measure the grass on the entire farm to give myself a picture of what I have and what I will need. I have top-quality first-cut silage both in pit and bales and I plan to get this analysed to figure out its feed quality. The better the quality, the less meal that I will have to use.

Read More

Last year, feeding molasses to pregnant ewes worked well. It keeps them full of energy and is a great supplement to dry feed like hay and haylage.

It significantly reduced my level of prolapse and twin lamb disease and reduced my demand for expense feeds, and it is something that I will introduce to them post-scanning.

Do not forget to fill out your sheep census, its based on the amount of stock you have on December 31. You must fill it out otherwise you can get in hot water with the Department.

​​

John Fagan farms at Gartlandstown, Crookedwood, Co Westmeath