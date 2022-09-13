Farming

John Fagan: I’m cutting my flock by half — I’m sick of being hammered by input costs

Things you do now will shape the success of lambing in March

Thriving: Sheep graze near Carrick-on-Shannon. John Fagan writes, 'Ewes that are over-fat are on fields that are not as flush with grass, while thinner ones have access to good grass'. Photo: Gerry Faughnan Expand

John Fagan

I have decided to reduce the flock by almost half and I notified the Department. I won’t be claiming the full amount for my sheep welfare grant as I am not leaving myself open to being hammered with massive fertiliser and feed costs next year. It’s not worth it.

The decision was made easier when the factory pulled their prices to last year’s level, which is a real slap in the face to farmers who in good faith kept their numbers up despite the high costs of fuel, feed and fertilisers.

