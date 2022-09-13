John Fagan: I’m cutting my flock by half — I’m sick of being hammered by input costs

I have decided to reduce the flock by almost half and I notified the Department. I won’t be claiming the full amount for my sheep welfare grant as I am not leaving myself open to being hammered with massive fertiliser and feed costs next year. It’s not worth it.

The decision was made easier when the factory pulled their prices to last year’s level, which is a real slap in the face to farmers who in good faith kept their numbers up despite the high costs of fuel, feed and fertilisers.

I cringe when I hear of farmers buying meal at €450-€480/t to finish lambs. All my lambs so far this year have been finished off grass or typhon and if it comes to having to finish any lambs on meal, I’ll sell them as stores.

It’s a loss-making, unnecessary exercise to buy meal to finish sheep.

So as breeding season approaches, I am continuously monitoring and condition-scoring the flock, weeding out any problem ewes.

I selected my replacement ewe lambs, which are Mule Belclare cross and Easy Care cross. They are superb mothers, easy to lamb with plenty of milk, and their prolificacy means that I produce more lambs from fewer ewes.

Grass growth is slowly recovering post-drought. I went out with half a bag of protected urea and one bag of 18-6-12 to build up covers for flushing the ewes and to extend the grazing season.

The redstart I sowed on July 25 is growing well and it will be a useful fodder crop later in the season.

It has been a challenging summer for all over Europe. I took a road trip through France with Mrs F and driving through the French countryside it was scary to see the situation.

Everywhere we went the ground was scorched, as if it had been sprayed with round up. Cattle were been fed indoors or with silage or hay outdoors. Tillage fields were parched.

Arriving backing on the ferry to Cork I thought that things might green up a bit when we got to the Emerald Isle, but the story was much the same and it wasn’t until we got north of Tullamore that things began to freshen up.

So, if you ever wanted an advertisement that we need to be wary about climate change, 2022 ticked all the boxes.

The future for farmers in Ireland will be very different. We have to be prepared for climate change otherwise, we’re only codding ourselves.

The rise in energy costs is concerning for all and the benefits of our newly installed solar panels are kicking in. I’ve already started selling power onto the grid, and the electricity bills are reducing.

I can see all farmers getting onto this soon. It’s a no-brainer and the company that installed the system was brilliant to deal with.

Among the parched fields of France, nearly every farm building was covered in solar panels, with farmers being paid up to 100pc for the excess electricity they produce.

With the debate raging here over energy, I can’t understand why the government does not make it easier for every farm or household the length and breadth of the country to benefit from micro-generation on a similar level to our European neighbours.

This could be done at the stroke of a pen.

John Fagan farms at Crookedwood, Co Westmeath