John Fagan: I made essential savings by not buying meal to finish lambs — it’s a cod

The remaining lambs are gradually reaching the finishing line and the redstart and tyfon have been effective in fattening them for me

Sheep graze at Killukin, Co Roscommon. Photo by Gerry Faughnan Expand

Sheep graze at Killukin, Co Roscommon. Photo by Gerry Faughnan

John Fagan

As winter arrives early in the form of typical November weather with rain and high winds, it is time to batten down the hatches. The breeding season is in full swing and there were a lot of tired rams here after the first week, which I am happy about, and hopefully this will translate into a compact lambing period at the end of March next year.

The remaining lambs are gradually reaching the finishing line and the redstart and tyfon have been effective in fattening them for me. I have not bought any meal to finish stock this year which is an essential saving — buying meal for them is a cod.

