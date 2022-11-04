John Fagan: I made essential savings by not buying meal to finish lambs — it’s a cod

As winter arrives early in the form of typical November weather with rain and high winds, it is time to batten down the hatches. The breeding season is in full swing and there were a lot of tired rams here after the first week, which I am happy about, and hopefully this will translate into a compact lambing period at the end of March next year.

The remaining lambs are gradually reaching the finishing line and the redstart and tyfon have been effective in fattening them for me. I have not bought any meal to finish stock this year which is an essential saving — buying meal for them is a cod.

You are losing whatever little amount of profit you can get out of sheep farming by buying too much meal. I only aim to buy nuts for sheep at lambing time and that is it. I further believe that with better breeding, health management and the growing of fodder crops for the flock I can reduce my feed bill even further. I am practically organic! It is something that I should investigate further. ​

I am drafting lambs at 48kg upwards to maximise the amount of meat that I can get paid for. It is a high liveweight compared to other years, and even at that it’s hard to get them into 22kg. I am not far off it, but I reckon you are safer to draft at 50kg live to ensure maximum returns for your hard work. The percentage kill out from meal-fed lambs is better but that is what I am achieving now from lambs coming off redstart.

​I also take time to wash down and service all the summer farming machinery, on the mower I change the oil in the bed and check all the lights and blades and park it up tight in a nice dry corner. The same goes for the slurry tanker, fertiliser spreader and sprayer.

It’s nice to know that they are put away safe and that when you go to take them out next year they are ready and good to go. It is a quiet time of year, so it is easy enough to get these jobs done.

I am letting the rams out with my Mule X Belclare ewe lambs now. Like with the main flock, I used the ram effect and I hope to compact the lambing. I use EasyCare and Charollais rams with them and I have been really impressed with the EasyCare breed. They weigh like lead when it comes to drafting them and the breed is easy to care for. They do what they say on the tin.

They are not everyone’s cup of tea, but I can tell you they are not hard on costs.

The rams thrive on being left alone and with the price of wool the way it is, they are a breed for the future.

Some people do not like breeding ewe lambs, but I select only the strongest and make sure to feed them well. I have found that they make better mothers overall and the lambs, like everything, keep the bills paid.

November for me also means tying up a lot of farm paperwork. Taxes paid, contractor bills paid up and fertiliser bills cleared. It’s always good to get the BPS in at this time as it helps you to clear the decks as such and set yourself up for another run at the next farming year.

This year it is very much at the forefront of my mind, however, that in 2023 my BPS will be drastically reduced and that funds needed to pay these bills will be significantly less. The money will have to come from somewhere and right now the only way that I can see that this will be possible is by cutting spending on inputs and reducing stock levels. I’ve no choice. I am going to enter the new ACRES scheme and I plan to select the least expensive options from the new scheme. The reality is that the money I get from ACRES is going to help pay my tax bill for 2022.

It is not inspirational game-changing stuff here and the fact remains clear to me that the funds being put in place to incentivise farmers to adopt new measures to protect the environment are drastically short of the mark. Finally, and very importantly, I’ve 80pc of the farm closed in anticipation of getting stock out to grass early next spring. It’s vital for livestock farmers to close the farm as soon as possible as otherwise you are leaving yourself exposed to a high-cost meal-feeding spring. Grass is our greatest friend — reducing input costs is our only way to keep the show on the road.

​John Fagan farms at Gartlandstown, Crookedwood, Co Westmeath