John Fagan: How vaccinating against lameness will cut meal bills and increase productivity

Health monitoring and grass measurement will help offset skyrocketing input costs

Sensible measures: 'you can't manage what you can't measure, and with the costs of meal and fertiliser on the rise, better grassland management will save you money' .Photo: Gerry Mooney

Sensible measures: 'you can’t manage what you can’t measure, and with the costs of meal and fertiliser on the rise, better grassland management will save you money' .Photo: Gerry Mooney

Sensible measures: 'you can’t manage what you can’t measure, and with the costs of meal and fertiliser on the rise, better grassland management will save you money' .Photo: Gerry Mooney

John Fagan

It has been a busy month for us, drafting lambs and preparing the flock for the breeding season. I have all the rams out with the mature ewes so I expect lambing to start around March 17.

Since 2018 I have moved to a later lambing date as it suits my farm with regard to spring grass growth, I have found that lambing any earlier only leads to increased feed and labour costs for no real benefit.

The lambs that I am drafting now, having been born in April, are being finished off redstart, which is really effective at fattening them, putting on roughly 300g a day.

