John Fagan: How the ram effect can save you time and money

Turnout day for the breeding season is fast approaching and I plan on letting out the rams on October 22, meaning lambing should start around March 17.

This date suits my system as it is around the time when grass growth is really kicking off.

Like last year I plan to use the ram effect to compact the lambing. This means putting the rams in a field adjacent to the ewes within sight and smell of each other two weeks before the date you want breeding to start. This initiates the ewes’ reproductive cycle, and when you let the rams out, your flock should be covered within a week.

It means you will be super-busy for two weeks at lambing time, but it will be over quickly, you can organise your help and your flock will be more easily managed.

I have reduced my lambing period from generally six weeks of torture to two weeks of torture.

It also significantly reduces your costs of production and means the lambs are roughly all the same age and stage of growth and can be managed more easily throughout the grazing season.

Using the ram effect properly will save you time and money.

I regularly condition-score the flock in the run into the breeding season and I gave them an animax iodine, selenium, cobalt and zinc bolus. This is one of my conditions for the Sheep Welfare Scheme.

I also check their tags. Now is a good time to do all this so you don’t have to worry if you have an inspection.

I continue to cull any lame ewes, which are few at this stage. The foot vax is working, and I can see the ewes are really thriving.

I took a faecal sample of my lighter ewes to see if there was any issue with fluke and it came back negative. It cost €35 and it saved me €500 as I was all set to dose them for fluke that they didn’t have.

You’re wasting time and money dosing sheep unnecessarily, and you risk immunity.

I’m grazing all the fields closest to my lambing shed as I plan to close up 50pc of the farm by the end of October, bringing that to 80pc by the end of November.

It’s vital that you do this. You need to give fields at least 120 days to recover over the winter.

I have all remaining lambs due for finishing on redstart and they are going well. I haven’t fed any meal to finish lambs this year through using tyfon and redstart. That is a saving in itself.

Last year the base lamb price was €6.40 by the end of October rising to €6.85 by mid-November with the factories paying to 22-23kg.

Given the costs we have endured this year, the current base price of €6 to 21.5kg is a devastating blow to sheep farmers’ incomes. You’d have to question the viability of it really.

I’ve heard rumours of quotes for grassland for dairy farming making €350-€500/ac, so I have an open mind to the long-term future of my sheep farming business. Unless margins improve, unfortunately I’ll have to pull the plug.

John Fagan farms at Gartlandstown, Co Westmeath