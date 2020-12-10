John Fagan: Grass-measuring is not just for dairy farmers — it will put money in your pocket

I am sticking to the ‘Teagasc sheep autumn closer planner’ and now have about 80pc of the farm closed off. I am guarding the grass for the ewes and lambs in spring like it’s gold dust. It really is ‘green gold’.

Don’t be tempted to re-graze closed-off fields as the grass is far more valuable to you in March and April, and closing fields now for at least 120 days gives them a chance to recuperate.

I have housed as much of the flock as I can in the straw-bedded sheds .

Lameness can spread on straw, so I am careful to take out any sheep with foot issues, and bathing housed sheep weekly with a zinc sulphate solution. This is really important.

Housing now, and getting the sheep off the land is a small price to pay for having loads of grass when I need it in March. It’s common sense.

I am hoping to get approval from TAMS for grass-measuring equipment.

Grass measuring is something that I have put on the long finger, I have plenty to do here without having a leisurely walk around the farm with plate-meter in hand, but if done right, measuring grass will have massive benefits for your bottom line.

It’s something we all will have to engage with in the years ahead as fertilisers become more expensive or indeed restrictive and possibly unnecessary.



People tend to associate grass measurement with dairy farming, but we’re all in the grass growing business, and the better you get at growing grass, the more money you will have in your pocket.

With the rams now taken away from both the ewe lambs and mature ewes, it’s time to give them some TLC, as they can lose a lot of condition during the breeding season .

I house them for a short period to assess their condition. A couple of rams didn’t perform as well as I would have liked, with their hind legs letting them down.

I don’t see much point in keeping rams that are chronically lame; you could nurture them back to full health but they can often end up letting you down again next year. So I think it’s best to cut your losses.

Also, I am considering vaccinating the remaining rams for foot rot.

It’s not something that I have a problem with generally, but it can creep in, especially with rams bought in from different breeders, so the vaccine is definitely worth the investment.

I am really happy with how my ewe lambs have done over the breeding season. They’re in great shape and it was heartening to see them buck-leaping around the field as I was bringing them in.

I have heard a lot of reports of fluke around but I am generally content with the condition of my flock so I am going to hold off until after scanning before I consider dosing them .

The withdrawal days for fluke dose is quite long — 50-60 days, depending on the product.

Generally I cull barren ewes and a few ewe lambs that I feel wouldn’t make the cut as ewes if they prove not in lamb, so unnecessarily dosing them for fluke now would stop me being able to sell them in January.

Resistance to worms and fluke doses is a big threat to the industry, and more careful use will protect your flock from developing resistance to anthelmintics and save you money.

It’s worth taking faecal samples prior to dosing.

I expect to draft the last of 2020’s lambs before Christmas and that will draw to a close what has been an exceptional year for sheep.

It was about time that mid-season lamb broke the €120 threshold and hopefully this will be the normal price going forward.

John Fagan farms at Gartlandstown, Co Westmeath