John Fagan: Grass-measuring is not just for dairy farmers — it will put money in your pocket

Grass really is ‘green gold’. Don’t be tempted to re-graze closed-off fields as the grass is far more valuable to you in March and April

John Fagan on his farm in Gartlandstown, Co. Westmeath. Expand

John Fagan

I am sticking to the ‘Teagasc sheep autumn closer planner’ and now have about 80pc of the farm closed off. I am guarding the grass for the ewes and lambs in spring like it’s gold dust. It really is ‘green gold’.

Don’t be tempted to re-graze closed-off fields as the grass is far more valuable to you in March and April, and closing fields now for at least 120 days gives them a chance to recuperate.

I have housed as much of the flock as I can in the straw-bedded sheds.

