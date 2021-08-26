Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

John Fagan: Grass measuring is helping me reduce my fertiliser bills

I’m now better able to make important decisions about my paddocks

Sheep thriving on good grass. Photo: Lorraine O'Sullivan Expand

Close

Sheep thriving on good grass. Photo: Lorraine O'Sullivan

Sheep thriving on good grass. Photo: Lorraine O'Sullivan

Sheep thriving on good grass. Photo: Lorraine O'Sullivan

John Fagan

Measuring grass has been a huge eye-opener. It has taught me a lot about my farm that I had only been guessing about.

After a few teething issues at the beginning, I am really getting the hang of it.

Currently the farm cover is at 149 kg/dm/ha with an average daily growth rate of 76/kg/DM/day.

Most Watched

Privacy