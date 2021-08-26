John Fagan: Grass measuring is helping me reduce my fertiliser bills

Measuring grass has been a huge eye-opener. It has taught me a lot about my farm that I had only been guessing about.

After a few teething issues at the beginning, I am really getting the hang of it.

Currently the farm cover is at 149 kg/dm/ha with an average daily growth rate of 76/kg/DM/day.

This is showing a huge surplus of grass so I’ve taken out a few paddocks for more bales to bring it back under control.

Through measuring, I am now better able to make these types of decisions. I am more in control of my fertiliser usage and could probably manage with a bit less. This will ultimately put more money back in my pocket — these are the ways we can remain profitable.

The lambs are thriving well and I continue to draft lambs as they come fit. The pace of drafting has picked up, as grazing them on tyfon has helped hugely in getting lambs away.

I am picking off lambs at around 44kg liveweight and upwards. I handle all of them, and anything that is slightly bare on the back is held back, even though it could be let away.

The factories are paying up to 21.5kg at the moment so I want to get them as close to this as possible to maximise returns.

It’s difficult to determine the percentage kill-out for lambs as it varies from 45-50pc of liveweight — this is why it is essential to feel their back bone to see how fleshy they are.

My rule of thumb is that if I can feel their spine, they are not ready to go, even if the live weight is good.

They need to have flesh. Sometimes a lamb that is fleshy at 44kg can kill out better than a lamb at 46/47kg. If it lacks flesh its needs another few days.

I haven’t drafted any ewe lambs yet as I intend to pull off whatever ones I need for replacements.

I have been working at this for a few years as I want to get to a stage where the only stock I buy in are pedigree rams.

I am a big fan of the Belclare, Suffolk, Easy Care and Texel breeds. They work well with the my Mule ewes and I aim to keep the daughters from this cross for my own use.

If I have excess ewe lambs I’ll probably sell them in the mart. The trade is good and if you present them double-tagged they will suit any farmer as replacements.

For any farmer considering expanding their flock, the Mule ewe is definitely worth having about the place and keeping their daughters as replacements is a good way to develop a breeding programme that results in keeping your flock closed.

Remember the protocol when buying in new stock: footbath them on arrival and keep them isolated from the others.

It’s also worth considering vaccinating against abortion and lameness, and a dosing programme to ensure that you are not bringing in worm resistance.

Talk to your vet about this as bio-security and a clean farm is money in your pocket.

With regard to flock health things are going well. I have lameness under control with regular foot-bathing, and I have been really impressed with how the foot vaccination has worked on my pedigree rams. They’re in great shape compared to other years.

Last year, I got fed up of rams going lame just at the time when I needed them the most. The footvax has solved this. Initially you have to do them twice and then give them a booster every 6 months. It has worked to such an extent that I am considering vaccinating the entire flock.

My vet said the best time is post-scanning in January. I’ll weigh up the costs but I think it will be worth it.

The lambs have gotten over their coccidiosis outbreak that I had earlier in the year and I recently gave them all a cobalt, zinc, selenium and iodine bolus.

I also took some faecal samples to see how they were doing and if they needed a dose. I was pleased to discover I had no issues with worms. Again I have found that taking regular faecal samples and getting them checked in a laboratory is worthwhile.

Other years I would have routinely dosed lambs to no effect other than to waste money and run the risk of lambs developing resistance to wormers. All I have had to do this year is keep lambs foot bathed and drafted.

Finally, grass is going well. I took out some excess paddocks, and I plan to spread about 27 units / 50kg of CAN per acre across the fields that need it. I need to spread some lime in a few fields that came up a bit low and I’m re-seeding an important field that is close to my sheep shed that has not been performing well.

I also noticed that fields with a lot of clover haven’t needed any fertiliser so I’m only hitting fields with fertiliser where clover has disappeared. As the end of the grazing season approaches I want to plan the gradual closing up of the farm leaving it in good shape for spring 2022.



John Fagan farms at Gartlandstown, Co Westmeath