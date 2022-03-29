John Fagan: Feeding molasses in the run-up to lambing has solved prolapse issues

You could nearly be outside lambing in shorts and T-shirt. This is the weather sheep farmers dream about.

I have all the doubles lambing outside, without too many problems.

There’s a little bit of mis-mothering going on but they are lambing so fast that the clever lambs are stealing a suck here and there.

The ram effect has worked well again for me; I reckon the majority of lambing will be over in about 10 days.

I have had a lot less issues with prolapse, which I am putting down to the feeding of molasses to the sheep in the run-up to lambing and also giving them lots of space to move around in the shed and fields.

The molasses have been a real eye-opener, easing the pressure that dry fodder puts on their digestive system.

The next major issue for me is the threat of grass tetany. It’s a silent killer. I scatter high-magnesium sheep-lick buckets around the fields, and put liquid magnesium into the drinkers in the fields. I find that this keeps it under control.

Tetany can be brought on from a sudden change in the weather with lactating ewes, as well as fields that got lots of slurry.

The good weather has enabled us to let sheep out almost immediately. I am trying to get as many of the triplets adopted as possible, and it is going well. You have to be careful to match the ewe to the lamb, and ensure she has adequate milk.

We continuously lime the shed and pens to minimise infection and the risk of joint ill. We fed the ewes a high-soya-based nut, and they are lambing down with lots of milk.

I reckon 90pc of post-lambing deaths come down to a lamb picking up an infection — a direct result of poor hygiene and not enough colostrum.

I sometimes use cow colostrum, especially at 3am when you just want to sleep.

My focus over the next few weeks will be to prepare fields that I wintered the flock on for reseeding. I grew redstart and it has broken up the soil nicely.

I plan to lime till and reseed these fields with a high-clover mix with about 1.5kg of Tyfon mixed into it. I found this really effective at finishing lambs last year and I saved having to buy meal to finish lambs, something that will eat into your margins.

I also plan to sow another 30ac of redstart to cover me for winter fodder and begin the rotation again. It’s a cheap and effective way of reseeding your farm and reduces labour and does a great job on your soil.

I’ve bought protected urea, which I plan to use for making silage and getting as much grass fodder made as I can. As much as I am frightened of the costs I feel I have to keep going.

We’ve been lucky with the weather; I would not like to be in a fodder crisis next year with the way the costs of production have spiralled.

I measure the farm, and introducing clover to the mix is the only way forward for grassland farmers.

John Fagan farms at Gartlandstown, Co Westmeath