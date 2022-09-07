John Fagan: Culling your ewes isn’t something you can do in one day — it’s an ongoing process

Thriving: Sheep graze near Carrick-on-Shannon. John Fagan writes, 'Ewes that are over-fat are on fields that are not as flush with grass, while thinner ones have access to good grass'. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

Breeding is three months away, but actions I take now will determine the success of my lambing in March 2023.

With weaning over, the ewes have dried off and I am busy condition scoring the flock for the breeding season in October.

I am constantly culling ewes. I don’t just go through them all on one day and that is it. It’s an ongoing process through the summer — I take out ewes that are persistently lame, had issues at lambing time, are old or are losing condition and have issues with the milk supply.

Ewes that are over-fat are on fields that are not as flush with grass, while thinner ones have access to good grass and are thriving well.

The rams are regularly foot-bathed, and I took them out of the heat to avoid any stress on them. Remember, an excessive rise in a ram’s body temperature could render them infertile.

I’d say 95pc of their fertility can be visually determined: lameness, condition score and soreness around their brisket or chest area can all affect their ability to breed and dealing with issues such as these right now are essential.



We plunge-dipped the ewes. Local Oldcastle man Kevin Sheridan has fantastic mobile plunge-dipping equipment which makes the task efficient and stress free on both the operator and the sheep.

I used to hate dipping, the thoughts of the dip flying everywhere and the sheep going everywhere except into the dip used to give me nightmares. With Kevin, safety is paramount.

Dipping really cleans up sheep, protects them from fly strike, gets rid of any external parasites and protects against scab.

Over the last few years, I have concentrated on breeding my own replacement stock from my Mule X ewes. I found the Belclare, Suffolk, Texel and Easy-Care ewe lambs whose mothers are mules make an exceptional breeding ewe.

Also, by breeding my own stock, I am protecting my flock from any imported diseases. A closed flock is a safe flock.

When I have my replacement ewe lambs selected, I will vaccinate them for enzootic abortion, foot vax and clostridial diseases and start the process of assimilating them into the flock.

This year, I will mostly retain Easy Care and Belclare cross ewe lambs. I have been really impressed with the Easy-Care breed. The lambs weigh well and phasing out or reducing the number of ewes I need to and dagg is appealing.

The Easy Care are doing exactly what it says on the tin for me: they are easy to manage, good mothers and produce plenty of milk.

Some farmers do not like the look of them, but as your workload reduces by having them, they become more attractive.

Lambs continue to thrive, and I continue to draft them as they get fit. The tyfon is rocket fuel when it comes to finishing them and I do not have to buy any meal post-lambing to finish lambs off. This a major saving in costs.

I sowed 17ac of redstart and it is just beginning to take off. I will put out some more fertiliser on it when it gets going a bit better and the rain has returned. It will be useful in October as a source to finish lambs when the tyfon has been grazed out of my reseeds.

In terms of grass growth, we have been extremely fortunate here in Westmeath, probably because we’re ‘holier’ than most other counties.

Land has dried up significantly, but the rain has always returned just in time to keep it moving.

I have been going out with small rates of fertiliser when I need it and it is keeping the balance of demand and supply going nicely.

The price of fertiliser has really woken me up to spreading it more carefully and more frugally, and I suppose we would have to consider this a good development.

Also, I am getting cleverer with managing my clover fields. Spreading too much fertiliser on them, I have found, can diminish the effect of clover; to manage clover you need to focus on soil fertility, weed control and grass height management.

Like everything it takes a bit of time and experience to get the hang of it.

Finally, I do not feel too worried about the agricultural emissions target of 25pc we have to adhere to. We all must do our bit, and if it means that I can get paid the same for keeping less stock on the farm then I am all for it. I am working too hard.

I am dedicating too much time to producing food which we are not being paid enough for, so the Green Deal for me is glass-half-full scenario.

Farmers just must be allowed to diversify: harness a solar or wind energy source of income or develop a sideline tourist business or off-farm job.

The fibre broadband is about to be installed on the farm, and rural Ireland is full of opportunity.

As one student I have here on work experience said about the future of farming, “all farms need a side hustle business to bring a few extra quid”. I think he has a point.



John Fagan farms at Gartlandstown, Crookedwood, Co Westmeath