John Fagan: Blame Covid for the unmanageable rise in sheep numbers on our farms

June is a busy month — silage, shearing, dosing and vaccinating push you to your limit. I just want to get stuff done, tick the box and try to organise some down-time.

I sold the last of my hogget ewes with lambs at foot and it’s a real monkey off my back. I had too many sheep to comfortably manage on my own.

I let the numbers drift upwards during the pandemic, when we hadn’t much else to do other than to work, and a lot of other sheep farmers I’ve spoken to have said they’re in the same situation.

This can partly explain the increase in sheep numbers for the 2021 census, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the numbers drifted downwards in 2022.

Cull ewes are now freely making over €4/kg. I can’t imagine many farmers retaining older ewes when the price is so good and the cost of keeping them is so high.

This week I’m dosing and vaccinating lambs. Shearing is done, which is a relief. I’m not sure what to do with the wool. Is it better to incorporate it into the dung heap as organic fertiliser or to take a pittance for it?

It’s remarkable the downfall in the price of wool, such an amazing product that is now practically worthless.

With the silage cut, I stitched clover and redstart into 35ac. It worked really well last year. It takes about a year to see the benefits, buts it’s relatively cheap to do and reduces your need for fertiliser, so it is cost-effective.

A lot of the clover in my fields has been killed by spraying for docks.

I sometimes dream about a sprayer with cameras that can spot-spray weeds. Maybe there’s a budding young scientist out there who can develop one and remember me when they make millions from it.

Controlling docks is a skill in itself. The clover-safe sprays are hard to get, expensive and you really have to hit the docks at the right time to get an effective kill.

Docks are the bane of my life. When you carry out a nice reseed, and you think you’re home and hosed, there they are growing like tropical plants spreading and smothering everything else.

I under-sowed 30ac that I reseeded with tyfon and I expect to see this ready for grazing shortly after weaning in mid-July.

It’s really effective at fattening and I plan to rotate the lambs around the fields with tyfon and redstart to finish them, removing the need for expensive meal.

Over the next month the flock will be weaned. I’ll draft off whatever I can that’s fit and cull any under-performing ewes.

I’ll probably go to the mart with the ewes. Whatever about the factory prices, there is a great demand for them at the mart.

I want do a thorough check of the flock and set them up on a database. With less numbers I only want to keep the most productive ewes.

With regard to fertiliser, having made loads of first-cut silage I’d like to make a few bales of top-quality haylage. I ordered a small amount of 18/6/12. and if I get the weather and the grass I’m sure that I can knock a bit out of it. Haylage is just great around lambing time — it never goes to waste.

With regards to measuring the grass, I’ve slowed down on it. I can’t get time to do it. I had students from UCD last year which made it really easy but none were available this year.

I like measuring grass, I found it really useful last year and although I am not doing it as much now, the fact that I had done it for a year really helped me get a picture of how the farm was performing.

I will get back to it, I have it set up on pasture base I just have to go at it again. Having an interested student does help, however.

Every house and farm in Ireland should have solar panels within a few years

I have the solar panels up and running, and I found the guys from Local Power very helpful and easy to work with. I am looking forward to seeing my electricity bills reduce.

The next phase is to start exporting excess power to the grid. When that happens I intend to add more panels to the roof of the shed and ultimately my electricity costs will work out as net zero.

This has been happening in countries such as Germany, France and Spain for years, long before the energy crisis arrived, so we’re not re-inventing the wheel here in Westmeath.

Within a few years every house and farm in Ireland should have the ability to create its own power from solar and export excess power to the grid.

John Fagan farms at Gartlandstown, Co Westmeath