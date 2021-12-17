Farming

John Fagan: Any field without clover is now a liability

In 2021 I spent €31,000 on fertiliser; to buy the same amount in 2022 I would have to pay €75,000. This is unsustainable. So I need to cut down on inputs

Shutting up shop: The Teagasc Sheep autumn/winter closing planner targets a phased 120-day closed period for up to 80-90pc of your grassland for an early-March-lambing flock. Photo: Seamus Farrelly Expand

Shutting up shop: The Teagasc Sheep autumn/winter closing planner targets a phased 120-day closed period for up to 80-90pc of your grassland for an early-March-lambing flock. Photo: Seamus Farrelly

John Fagan

The IFA are keeping up the pressure on the factories to electronically transfer payments to sheep farmers.

I have been waiting over a week to get paid for lambs as the cheque was lost in the post or delayed for God knows what. This is Stone Age stuff.

