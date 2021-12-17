John Fagan: Any field without clover is now a liability

The IFA are keeping up the pressure on the factories to electronically transfer payments to sheep farmers.

I have been waiting over a week to get paid for lambs as the cheque was lost in the post or delayed for God knows what. This is Stone Age stuff.

In fairness to the factory this is not a regular occurrence, but the real bugbear for me is that I waste a lot of time driving into Mullingar to lodge cheques.

The factory told me it is only matter of time before electronic payment is available to farmers and it’s about time. Cheques are a thing of the past.

On a more positive not, I find the Teagasc Sheep autumn/winter closing planner really useful.

It targets a phased 120-day closed period for up to 80-90pc of your grassland for an early-March-lambing flock. By following this guideline, I ensure my flock has plenty of grass when they need it at lambing time.

From the middle of December, 90pc of the farm is closed up, and although grass growth is minimal it does preserve a basic cover that will be in a position to take off in spring with a little help from fertiliser and slurry.

It’s crucial that fields that are closed stay closed as re-grazing them will suppress regrowth and only slow down grass in spring.

The fertiliser price increases are frightening. In 2021 I spent €31,000 on fertiliser; to buy the same amount in 2022 I would have to pay €75,000. This is unsustainable.

Over the last few years, I have been reseeding the farm and incorporating clover where possible, and it is working well.

Any field on my farm that doesn’t have clover in it is now a liability and is costing me money; this will form my reseeding plans for 2022.

I am only going to buy the little amount of fertiliser that I need in the spring to kick off grass growth, and use slurry to the best of my ability.

I am hoping that later in the year the prices will come down. I simply cannot afford a bill of €75,000. I think that I have the capacity to manage my way around this, but I reckon will have to reduce stock numbers to reduce my fertiliser costs.

I booked the scanner for mid-January. This helps me separate the flock into various groups based on the number of lambs they are carrying, so I can determine what level of feeding each ewe requires.

Empty ewes will be culled, single-bearing ewes will continue to be outwintered until lambing time with no extra feeding, and double- and triplet-bearing ewes will then be given extra.

With meal so expensive, I plan to test my silage and determine the amount of ration the ewes will need in the run-up to lambing.

A friend of mine has been doing this successfully for a few years and has reduced his meal bill from €27 per ewe to €7 per ewe over a 1,000-ewe flock, saving himself €20,000 in feed costs.

He mixes straight soya with silage in his mixer wagon, feeding the extra protein required by the ewes that need it.

With the price of inputs, soaring we have to farm smarter to stay profitable.

More tips to reduce high input costs:

■ Soil test and ensure the pH of your soil is around 6.3; Ps and Ks need to be at least index 3.

■ Knowing the state of the soil fertility on your farm will mean you know what your grassland is capable of growing and what you need to do to grow as much grass as cheaply as possible.

■ Look into buying straights rather than expensive nuts, and don’t waste feed.

■ Plan to reseed and incorporate clover where possible, Remember getting the benefits of this will take time.

■ Look into growing brassica crops such as redstart, swedes and tyfon to again reduce feed bills and finish lambs and form part of a reseeding plan for farm.

I have been doing this for the last couple of years and this year I didn’t have to buy any meal to finish my lambs.

John Fagan farms at Gartlandstown, Co Westmeath