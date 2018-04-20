There are three ewes remaining to lamb in the Lyons flock at the time of writing and these ewes and their lambs are by far the luckiest sheep in the flock. They are housed, on a dry bed and being fed silage and concentrates.

It's time to focus on the positives and draw a line under the winter weather wipeout

This is in stark contrast to the remainder of the flock which are outdoors, with the last of the ewes and lambs going out last week only. We don't have the option to house the ewes and lambs as silage and straw supplies are either exhausted or prioritised for other enterprises.

The only saving grace we have is that there are sufficient amounts of grass available on the sheep grazing platform. This is because large areas have been reseeded since 2014 and we are seeing the benefits of these new swards in terms of growing grass during this challenging spring.

We are still feeding 0.5 kg of concentrate per day to the ewe lambs in an effort to prevent extensive body condition score loss and support the performance of their lambs. This is an insurance policy to offset further problems later in the year such as light lambs at weaning. This applies particularly to the ewe lambs which struggle to hit weight and body condition score targets for their second mating.