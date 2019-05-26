'I had a huge meal bill and too much grass when I didn't need it'

John held an open day on his farm in Four Roads, Co Roscommon, as part of the Roscommon Lamb Festival, and has been a participant in the Better Sheep Farm programme since 2009.

Since joining the programme, John has significantly reduced his concentrate meal bill and concentrate meal usage through increased grass growth and utilisation.

"I was lambing in the first week in February and I had a huge meal bill as I was aiming to sell lambs at top price.

Lamb festival: Teagasc Specialist Damien Costello, James Kelly of Teagasc Roscommon, local wool merchant Paul Coffey, John Curly, Lamb Festival Chairperson Donal Mee, local farmer Tom Morgan, Teagasc Roscommon/Longford Regional Manager Tom Kellegher, Teagasc Roscommon’s Noel Mannion, and Michael Conroy of Teagasc Roscommon at KT Sheep walk with the Roscommon Lamb Festival 2019

"I had plenty of grass at the back end when I didn't need it. I had fields of grass at the backend and I was going around topping it.

Since then he decided to move his lambing date back to March 10 and reduced the number of grazing divisions on the farm from eight to 21. This has allowed better utilisation of grass on farm and has increased the quality of the grass available.

"We now aim for three-acre paddocks and graze them in three days," he explained.

The changes have seen the meal bills on the farm reduce significantly with John highlighting that last year he didn't introduce meal until the 1 of October.