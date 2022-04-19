How to stop your lambs dying of coccidiosis and nematodirus

The two major flock health issues that can severely affect lamb thrive in spring — and often result in high mortality rates — are coccidiosis and nematodirus.

Based on flock history and post-mortem analysis, both have to be treated on Richard and Linda Woodmartin’s 56ac Sligo farm on an annual basis, generally from mid-April onwards.

“It usually means gathering and dosing the lambs on two occasions between now and early May,” says Linda.

Timely treatment for both is required if lamb mortality is to be avoided. Although the symptoms for both can be very similar — a black scour and lambs gathering around drinkers — one requires proactive treatment while the other requires reactive treatment.

“Proactive treatment based on the farm history of coccidiosis and when it normally occurs, helps reduce mortality and the underlying effect on lamb thrive, and also reduces the pasture contamination with oocysts shed from infected lambs,” says Linda.

“Lambs will generally build up their own immunity to coccidiosis as they get older, and it is generally not a problem later on in the season.

“We usually dose the first-born batch when they are around 3-4 weeks of age, and then treat the other batches around the same age.

“We use a toltrazuril-based product as it give a level of persistency and avoids the need for a second treatment.”

Nematodirus is the first worm to infect young lambs in the grazing season. Lambs normally show symptoms from six weeks of age when their diets switch from milk to grass.

However, where lambs are being reared as triplets — as is the case with one of the Woodmartin groups — they normally start eating grass earlier and may become infected at a younger age.

A faecal egg count is not recommended as an indicator of when to treat for this particular worm, as it is the larvae that cause the disease and eggs only come from adult worms.

Reactive treatment is necessary to prevent mortalities. Every year the Department of Agriculture nematodirus advisory group issues a forecast as to when farmers should treat for the disease, based on the predicted hatch date and age of the lambs on the farm.

The Woodmartins use a white drench. This in line with the current Teagasc advice to use a white wormer or benzimidazole at this stage to help sustain the effectiveness of the yellow and clear drenches against the worms that will become a problem later on in the season.

“Sometimes we may have to treat lambs with a second dose for nematodirus,” says Linda. “The temptation is to get in early, and we have maybe gone in prior to the main hatch on occasions.”

Richard adds: “This year we have changed our grazing system somewhat. The fields around the farmyard that have been consistently grazed by sheep in the spring will be grazed by cattle this spring, with a sheep group moved to one of the outfarms where the cattle normally graze.

“This should reduce the pasture contamination and hopefully the incidence of the various diseases affecting the latest lamb crop.”

Lambing on the farm began on March 10 and finished last week.

All sheep lambed down as scanned, with the exception one ewe that scanned four giving birth to five live lambs.

Mature ewes scanned at 1.95 lambs per ewe put to the ram, with a litter size of 2.06. The ewe lambs scanned at 1.51 per ewe lamb put to the ram, with a litter size of 1.66.

The ewes are currently in four groups: mature ewes in two groups according to birth date, plus a group of ewe lambs and a group of 21 ewes rearing triplets.

The Woodmartins also keep hens

The latter two groups will be fed concentrates at grass for a few weeks until the lambs start to consume creep.

“The mature ewe groups are on grass only and I will decide at a later date whether or not to introduce creep to the lambs,” says Richard. “Lamb performance, lamb price and concentrate price will influence my decision.”

Richard and Linda’s attention is now focused on lamb thrive; along with flock health, Linda says the other main driver of this for April is grassland management.

The ewes are firstly turned out in small groups of 20 with their lambs and then put into bigger groups after about 10 days when the ewes and lambs are well bonded.

“The largest groups are made up of around 100 ewes and their lambs” says Richard. “This blends in well with our handling facilities, allowing adequate space for ewes and lambs when carrying out the routine jobs such as dosing and foot-bathing.”

Since turnout, the ewes and lambs have grazed the silage ground, which will be closed from the middle of April, with a planned harvest date usually six weeks after closing.

The silage ground will get 3,000 gallons of cattle slurry, spread with the trailing shoe, and a bag and a half of protected urea at closing. The aim is get most of the winter silage requirements from one cut this year.

“The favourable weather conditions since mid-March have ensured that grass utilisation has been really good up until now,” says Linda. “If anything, ewes have moved slower through the fields this year, probably due to the higher grass dry matter content.”

Tom Coll is a Teagasc advisor based in Mohill, Co Leitrim