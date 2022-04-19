Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

How to stop your lambs dying of coccidiosis and nematodirus

These diseases affect thrive and cause mortality but treatment based on flock history can combat them, as can pasture management

Checking up: Linda and Richard Woodmartin with their flock at Woodville Farm, Co Sligo, under Knocknarea. Photos: Brian Farrell Expand
The Woodmartins also keep hens Expand

Close

Checking up: Linda and Richard Woodmartin with their flock at Woodville Farm, Co Sligo, under Knocknarea. Photos: Brian Farrell

Checking up: Linda and Richard Woodmartin with their flock at Woodville Farm, Co Sligo, under Knocknarea. Photos: Brian Farrell

The Woodmartins also keep hens

The Woodmartins also keep hens

/

Checking up: Linda and Richard Woodmartin with their flock at Woodville Farm, Co Sligo, under Knocknarea. Photos: Brian Farrell

Tom Coll

The two major flock health issues that can severely affect lamb thrive in spring — and often result in high mortality rates — are coccidiosis and nematodirus.

Based on flock history and post-mortem analysis, both have to be treated on Richard and Linda Woodmartin’s 56ac Sligo farm on an annual basis, generally from mid-April onwards.

Most Watched

Privacy