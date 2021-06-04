Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 11°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

How to spread lime and when to spread it for maximum benefit 

Lime has a big impact on grass growth yet some farmers are reluctant to apply it — there are some important considerations about when and how to spread it

Cost-effective: Research shows that liming acidic soils increases grass production by 1tDM/Ha: Photo: Teagasc Expand

Close

Cost-effective: Research shows that liming acidic soils increases grass production by 1tDM/Ha: Photo: Teagasc

Cost-effective: Research shows that liming acidic soils increases grass production by 1tDM/Ha: Photo: Teagasc

Cost-effective: Research shows that liming acidic soils increases grass production by 1tDM/Ha: Photo: Teagasc

Tom Coll

The national annual lime requirement on Irish farms to build and maintain soil pH in the optimum zone is estimated at 2 million tonnes. We are currently applying around half of that.

Lime is a key technology for Ireland to increase farm nitrogen efficiency, reduce overall chemical N usage and deliver on agricultural emission reduction targets,” says Teagasc soil and plant nutrition specialist Mark Plunkett.

Lime is continually being lost from the soil. Rainfall, crops, livestock and nitrogen fertilisers all contribute to an increase in soil acidity — and a decrease in grass production as a result of reduced nutrient availability.

Most Watched

Privacy