How to run a contract-rearing operation alongside your flock

John O’Connell farms on the outskirts of Ballinamore in Co Leitrim. The 34.5ha farm is split in two equal-sized grazing blocks with an additional 2.4ha of forestry adjoining the home farm.

John manages a system consisting of 200 mid-season lambing ewes, 80 contract reared dairy heifers and 25 contract reared dairy bull calves.

Before joining the BETTER farm sheep programme in 2013, he had was 120 mid-season lambing ewes and a small number of B&B cattle for the winter on the same land block.

The transition was gradual, led by

a focus on improving the grazing infrastructure, to increase productivity. John — who farms alongside his wife Amanda and their children Peter, Lizzie and Dearbhla — started off with 12 permanent divisions and he has increased that to 23, with temporary fencing used to further sub-divide when needed.

Soil fertility has been addressed on an ongoing basis as part of a three-year nutrient management plan. This concentrated initially on correcting soil pH and amending the fertiliser plan to improve soil P and K indices. More recently it has been focused on maintaining fertility levels.

Reseeding has been targeted at underperforming paddocks in recent years, with preference for getting this done in the early part of the grazing season, having it available at or just after weaning.

Grass measuring and budgeting have probably had as big an impact on productivity as any other, with weekly measuring and recording the data on PastureBase Ireland.

The information generated from these measurements form the core of the grazing decisions. “You measure to manage,” says John.

The farm produced 12.5t of grass DM in 2020 with high levels of utilisation. Achieving this level of output on a farm with heavy soil, and which is particularly hard hit by the weather is no mean feat.

In recognition of his grassland management skills, John won the 2019 Teagasc Grass10 Sheep Grassland Farmer of the Year award. More importantly for John, those skills have driven animal performance and profitability.

John’s sheep system for 2021 revolves around a 190 ewe flock and a further 26 ewe lambs that started lambing on March 10, finishing up the first week of April.

The ewes are predominantly Belclare X Suffolk with a number of Mule and Texel-cross ewes making up the remainder. They were mated to Belclare, NZ Suffolk and Texel rams, with a Charollais used on the ewe lambs.

Barring the home-bred replacements John sells his lambs through the Sligo/Leitrim producer group, with a number of breeding females sold in a special sale in Carrick-on-Shannon in August.

The main group of ewes and their lambs are kept on the home farm and receive no supplementation prior to weaning.

Ewes rearing triplets or yearling ewes along with a few other problem cases are grazed on the outfarm where lambs are supplemented with creep.

Lambs have been treated for coccidia this season, and nematodirus.

Lamb performance is monitored; they were recently in for their seven- week weighing. Performance to date is on target, with twin-reared lambs achieving growth rates just in excess of 300g/day.

The dairy heifer contract-rearing venture began in 2015. There has with increased demand for this type of relationship and it has proved quite successful locally.

The contract rearing complemented the sheep system and provided another revenue stream during the year.

The heifers come on the farm reared in early May and stay until the autumn. John is responsible for meeting their performance and reproductive targets.

There are 39 yearling heifers on the farm that have just undergone the first round of AI following synchronisation; there has been a 100pc submission rate which will also compact any potential repeats. This year’s crop of 45 heifers are due to arrive in the coming days and will be grazed alongside the sheep on the home farm.

The enterprise was expanded in the spring of 2020 with the addition of the contract grazing of 25 dairy-bred bull calves. These join the farm in early April and remain there for 12 months, after which they are moved direct off farm.

The first batch of these left last month at an average weight of 361kg.

As with John’s sheep system, good grassland management is key, as is nutrition during the first winter — they were offered high-quality silage (74DMD +). This year a further 24 calves are on the farm, and John is hoping to improve on last year’s performance.

Producing grass is one thing, utilisation and managing what’s in front of you is another. For John, the key is being flexible with grazing management to adapt to conditions.

This year, John has had to adapt his plans on a number of occasions.

He had an opening cover of 950 kg/DM/ha at the start of March that was a result of an strict autumn closing plan of the farm. Although the farm cover was slightly high it enables him to get stock out earlier in a part of the country where growth tends to be slower in the early part of the season.

The low growth in April has put pressure on John’s grazing system, with demand increasing weekly and outstripping weekly growth toward the latter half of the month.

The weekly grass measuring showed the extent of the potential deficit.

John took the decision to add some of the paddocks closed off for silage back into the grazing rotation.

He’s hoping the upturn in growth will allow him to close off these areas again in the coming week.

He plans to remove more heavy covers of grass for silage and target a few additional areas to close up for silage to meet any deficit in silage supplies and produce high-quality silage, which is critical to both his sheep and cattle systems.

Ciaran Lynch and Tom Coll are Teagasc advisers