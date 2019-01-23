How to plan now for a successful lambing season

For the majority of mid-season lambing flocks, the scanning of ewes has already been completed or is fast approaching. Scanning of your ewe flock is one of the most important management tools that a farmer can use to plan for the forthcoming lambing season.

It gives the farmer an idea of what’s coming in terms of lambs per ewe, thus allowing for a more tailored feeding regime so as to ensure that the lambing season will be as successful as possible.

At scanning time, we can also body condition score our ewes and this along with the results from scanning allows the farmer to plan their feeding regime to match the ewe’s requirements for the weeks coming up to lambing.

They then can be grouped and fed according to litter size and body condition. Body condition scoring is a method of evaluating the body fat reserves in animals. It measures the level of subcutaneous fat just below the hide of the animal. Body fat reserves are important because they are the main energy reserves of the body which the animal can use to maintain her production when she is underfed or incorrectly fed.

It is important to handle sheep on a regular basis so as to get your “eye in” on the condition of the ewes in your flock.

Ewes should be handled at the following points: over and around the backbone, the loin area behind the last rib, above the kidney along the top and sides of the backbone.

Body condition is scored on a scale from 1-5. A score of 1 would indicate an undernourished animal whereas a score of 5 would indicate an over fat animal. Over fat and equally thin ewes at lambing can lead to lambing difficulties and increased mortality.

Why should we condition score ewes at scanning time?