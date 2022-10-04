How to maximise the amount of grass available next spring

To give the field a chance to recuperate and produce a crop for grazing next spring, a rest period of at least 120 days is required in the case of a good rye-grass sward and even longer for pastures that have less productive grass in them. Photo: Brian Farrell

After a difficult year for growing grass, leaving a fodder deficit on a lot of farms , it is time to think about getting our farm set up to grow next spring’s grass.

Ireland has one major competitive advantage when it comes to sheep production and that is our ability to produce grass. Good grass in spring is similar to concentrate feed in terms of its feed value.

Grass should be managed in such a way to ensure it is available for grazing when it is most required.

Early spring grass has a limited amount of energy stored in its root system so it depends on the amount of green leaf present to capture the energy from the sun. The more leaf that is present, the more energy will be captured and the higher the growth rate will be.

This is why fields that are grazed bare throughout the winter are very slow to recover in the spring.

Put a plan in place to maximise the amount of grass that is available next spring.

Graze out fields as bare as possible to allow light down to the base of the grass plant and encourage tillering.

This also prevents old grass from decaying over the winter and smothering the grass underneath.

To give the field a chance to recuperate and produce a crop for grazing next spring, a rest period of at least 120 days is required in the case of a good rye-grass sward and even longer for pastures that have less productive grass in them.

The date when you should start closing off ground is dictated by your lambing date. We will start closing in the last week in October — 70pc of the ewes lamb in the first two weeks of lambing.

The minimum area that should be closed 120 days previously is 1ac for every seven ewes. So we need to close off about 50ac by early November. Try to close fields with good shelter and also near the lambing shed.

Once the mating period has been completed, there is some benefit in having ewes on a maintenance diet. During this period most ewes will make do with about 1kg DM/head/day of autumn grass.

Contrast that with just after lambing when the ewes need 3kg of top quality feed per day to meet her demands of producing milk.

If ewes are not adequately fed in early lactation, this will have an effect on lamb thrive and will need expensive meal to make up the shortfall.

You can either graze the grass over the winter when the ewes would make do on lesser rations of hay or silage, or in spring when it is much more valuable in terms of feeding value and a greater effect on animal performance.

Like a candle, you can not burn it from both ends. I will close off in time and hopefully there will be grass available next spring.

We will move ewes off grass and onto forage crops, fodder beet tops and maybe some grass, if we can find some to rent for a few weeks.

We could house ewes earlier as we have adequate supplies of silage bales.

John Large farms at Gortnahoe, Co Tipperary