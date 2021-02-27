How this Sligo farmer has achieved a 70pc increase in his gross margin per ewe

Now is a good time to take stock of what is happening on the farm. From a profitability perspective, are you getting an adequate return for your efforts?

Do you need to make changes? There’s a saying that goes ‘change the way you look at things, and the things you look at change’. This sums up the attitude adopted by Sean Conway since we started writing these articles in 2014.

“The profit monitor results give me an indication of how the farm enterprises are performing from one year to the next and also allows me to compare my performance to others in my discussion group,” says Sean.

“Over the years it has highlighted areas where improvements could be made and areas were the farm is performing well.

A summary of the 2014, 2019 and 2020 E-Profit Monitor results for Sean’s flock are outlined in the accompanying table.

So how has the flock performance changed in the last seven years?

This year, 52pc of the land area proportioned to the contract rearing enterprise and 48pc to sheep.

Ewe numbers have reduced from 190 to 114 which was mainly due to the change of enterprise from drystock to contract rearing, and the resulting increase in overall cattle numbers.

Ewes per hectare

The ewes per hectare figure has actually increased slightly from 5.74 to 6.59 ewes/ha.

The most dramatic change has come in lambs weaned per ewe put to the ram: 1.50 in 2014 versus 2.00 in 2019 and 1.90 in 2020.

Sean puts this down to ewe genetics and, more importantly,having the ewes in the correct body condition score (BCS) at mating.

The average lamb price was €95.76 in 2014, €97.36 in 2019 and this increased to €111.50 in 2020 for all lambs sold including stores.

The increase in lambs weaned per ewe put to the ram combined with the improved lamb price in 2020 has resulted in a gross output of €202 per ewe — a 46pc increase in the gross output per ewe figure achieved in 2014.

Variable costs have increased from €67 to €81 per ewe in 2020.

Ewes were out-wintered in 2014 and only housed at lambing time. They received very little forage and were fed concentrates instead. Concentrates fed per ewe prior to lambing has decreased due to the increase in litter size. Ewes rearing triplets and the ewe lambs are now fed concentrates after lambing.

Gross margin per ewe has increased by 70pc from €71 in 2014 to €121 in 2020.

Variable costs per ewe very much depend on annual planning decisions. How much concentrates we purchase, how much lime or fertiliser we apply and how many round bales we make.

In Sean’s case, concentrates are relatively low at €28.75 per ewe or €15.13 per lamb weaned. Fertiliser costs are around €14 per ewe, and this is made up of protected urea, 18:6:12 and lime.

This figure has increased by almost €4 per ewe since 2014 as Sean has improved in the art of growing enough grass and making enough silage to meet flock demand.

Veterinary costs and contractor charges (silage and hedge cutting) worked out at €20.33 and €8.77 per ewe respectively.

Fixed costs

Fixed costs generally do not change that much from year to year unless we purchase a new machine, build a new shed or acquire additional land.

The fixed costs on the Conway farm are fairly consistent at around €63 per ewe.

Some years throw up the unexpected costs such as machinery repairs which may be significant but only for one year.

So like most figures in the profit monitor, it is best practice to look at them over a number of years to identify more consistent trends.

The most obvious way to increase overall farm profit would be to increase stocking rate while maintaining a similar level of performance. This would automatically dilute the fixed costs per ewe.

However, if it results in a reduction in overall flock performance and an increase in variable costs, then you may find yourself working harder for the same net margin per ha.

If Sean decided to increase his ewe numbers and stocking rate to say 10 ewes per ha, he would need to maintain a similar net margin per ewe to justify his time and labour.

Expand Close Sean Conway checks the e-Profit monitor results on his flock / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sean Conway checks the e-Profit monitor results on his flock

Stocking rate

He says he is happy with the overall farm stocking rate of 1.43 Lu’s per ha which is typical of farms with similar land type in the north-west.

Sean’s main goal is to have both enterprises on the farm returning a net profit in their own right (excluding premia.).

The harsh reality is that most sheep farmers do not know what their net profit figure is and, in many cases, it could be a negative figure where output is low and costs especially concentrates costs are high.

The scenario where the premia make up all of the farm income and are used to keep the show on the road is all unfortunately too common.

Farm Facts

Sean Conway farms at Coondrihara at the foot of Knocknashee in Co Sligo.

The farm is of heavy soil type, and this was one of the reasons why Sean changed 16 years ago from dairying to contract rearing and sheep.

Getting the simple management practices right on the farm has allowed Sean to maximise flock output and minimise variable costs.

These simple practices all revolve around grass. An adequate supply of quality leafy grass in August and September ensures that replacement ewe lambs are at least 48kg and ewes are in good body condition score, 3.5 and above, going to the ram in mid-October.

Having all lambs sold by the end of September makes sure that there is enough grass to match ewe requirements prior to housing in late December.

Closing paddocks in rotation as they are grazed from early October almost always ensures an adequate supply of grass for lambing in mid-March.

Tom Coll is a Teagasc advisor based in Mohill, Co Leitrim