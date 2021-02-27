Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

How this Sligo farmer has achieved a 70pc increase in his gross margin per ewe

Sean Conway pictured on his farm in Coondrihara, Co Sligo Expand

Close

Sean Conway pictured on his farm in Coondrihara, Co Sligo

Sean Conway pictured on his farm in Coondrihara, Co Sligo

Sean Conway pictured on his farm in Coondrihara, Co Sligo

Tom Coll

Now is a good time to take stock of what is happening on the farm. From a profitability perspective, are you getting an adequate return for your efforts?

Do you need to make changes? There’s a saying that goes ‘change the way you look at things, and the things you look at change’. This sums up the attitude adopted by Sean Conway since we started writing these articles in 2014.

“The profit monitor results give me an indication of how the farm enterprises are performing from one year to the next and also allows me to compare my performance to others in my discussion group,” says Sean.

Most Watched

Privacy