How this Mayo farmer decides the optimum lambing date

The lambing date on the farm is under review

Breeding strategy: A group of Kevin Carey’s ewes were selected to be mated with a New Zealand Suffolk ram, with the remainder joined with two Hampshire Down terminal sires

Kevin Carey’s family have been farming sheep on the picturesque Erris peninsula near Belmullet for generations.

The holding includes good-quality lowland pasture and commonage hill grazing as well as rights to common grazing on nearby Inishkea island.

The farm runs a flock of March-lambing lowland ewes alongside a flock of mainly Mayo Connemara blackface hill ewes.

Pushing back lambing season

The first of the lowland ewes lambed on March 16 and lambing has progressed well. The lambing start date had been early March but has been pushed back by 7 to 10 days to better line up with the start of grass growth on the farm.

The optimum lambing date is still under review and may well be delayed a further week next year as it tends to be a late farm in terms of grass growth.

A plan to close up paddocks at the back end of the year was implemented but a grass measurement taken on March 6 showed an average farm cover of just over 500kg DM/ha, indicating that lambing date may still be a little too early.

Lowland ewes have been housed since before scanning time in mid-January, after which they were penned by litter size to facilitate appropriate pre-lambing nutrition.

This year a group of ewes were selected to be mated with a New Zealand Suffolk ram, with the remainder joined with two Hampshire Down terminal sires.

All BETTER Farm sheep participants are EID-tagging one-day-old lambs and linking them to their dams.

Using a hand-held recording device, information such as sex, birth weight, lambing difficulty and mothering ability is recorded.

Ewe lamb replacements are identified at birth using criteria such as lambs born without assistance, vigorous lambs that are up and sucking quickly, and the dam’s milk and mothering ability.

Kevin is using coloured discs along with the EID tag to identify ewe lambs from the New Zealand Suffolk that tick these boxes as potentially suitable replacements.

Problem ewes at lambing are recorded for culling at lambing time as well as inserting a cull tag to make them easily identifiable later in the year.

This data, coupled with seven-week and weaning weights, will be used to cull poorer-performing ewes over time.

The plan is to run a Belclare sire for the 2022 breeding season to increase output per ewe over the coming years with more prolific replacements.

Building hill ewe numbers

The turnout date for rams to the hill flock was three weeks after the lowland groups.

A good proportion of lowland ewes will be lambed and out at grass before the hill flock begins lambing towards the end of the first week in April.

The hill ewes will be indoors for a short period at lambing, purely for ease of management. Similar data will be recorded.

When hill ewe numbers increase as planned, it is likely that singles will be lambed outdoors, with only twin-bearing ewes taken into the shed for lambing.

All hill ewes are being joined with hill breed sires to breed female replacements.

To speed up the increase in hill ewe numbers, some ewe lamb replacements have been bought in from a known source.

In Kevin’s experience, sourcing replacements as ewe lambs and hefting them onto the hill grazing along with his homebred replacements as soon as possible works best in terms of their long-term performance on the hill.

In the coming years, when hill ewe numbers stabilise, the intention is to cross a lowland-breed maternal ram with a proportion of the hill flock to produce lowland replacements.

Lameness control

A number of lowland ewes needed treatment for lameness during the housing period. Some recovered with topical treatment with foot spray but on veterinary advice others needed antibiotic treatment to clear them up.

On the basis that prevention is better than cure, Kevin is planning to install a batch footbath in the sheep shed to allow for regular foot-bathing of the ewes before and during the housing period.

It will be designed to hold about 20 ewes at a time and ensure enough stand-in time for the footbath solution to work into the hoof and be effective.

He sees it as not just an important-labour saving move but also a way to improve flock performance while reducing the level of antibiotic usage on the farm.

Damian Costello is a Teagasc sheep specialist based at the Mellows Centre, Athenry