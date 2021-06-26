Farming

How this farmer’s lamb performance is up 10pc 

The performance of Tomas O’Leary’s lambs is up 10pc on last year as he follows the BETTER farm programme

Michael Gottstein

Tomas O’Leary farms 40 adjusted hectares in two blocks of land in Kerry, 27km apart.

The farm operates a flock of 260 ewes (210 mature ewes and 50 ewe lambs mated), plus a contract dairy heifer rearing enterprise of 90 Friesian / Jersey cross heifers.

Tomas farms with his wife Eileen and children Míchéal, Yvonne and Sinead.

