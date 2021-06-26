How this farmer’s lamb performance is up 10pc 

Tomas O’Leary farms 40 adjusted hectares in two blocks of land in Kerry, 27km apart.

The farm operates a flock of 260 ewes (210 mature ewes and 50 ewe lambs mated), plus a contract dairy heifer rearing enterprise of 90 Friesian / Jersey cross heifers.

Tomas farms with his wife Eileen and children Míchéal, Yvonne and Sinead.

Grass supply

After a slow and somewhat tricky spring, grass growth has really taken off in recent weeks.

Cattle remained housed until St Patrick’s Day due to poor grass growth and poor ground conditions.

Over the last few weeks grass growth has exploded; measurements on June 12 showed the average daily grass growth for the previous week was 126kg dm/ha.

Daily demand was 58kg dm/ha. Four paddocks have been taken out for silage (60 bales), bringing the quantity of grass on the farm back into balance at 13 days ahead.

Fertiliser is being applied every three weeks at a rate of 25kg N/ha (20 units per acre) in the form of protected urea.

With the exception of standard urea used for the first application this spring and some 10:10:20 used for reseeding, all chemical nitrogen is being spread as protected urea.

All cattle slurry has been spread with a trailing shoe.

Half the farm was covered at a rate of 1500 gallons of undiluted cattle slurry, and four hectares (10 acres) which had been identified as being index 2 for potassium had 3,000 gallons per acre applied.

The last of the slurry was spread on the paddocks from which the surplus bales were harvested.

To date Tomas has applied 130kg N/ha, 20kg P/ha, 50kg K/ha and 14kg S/Ha across the farm.

Grass growth for the year to date is averaging 6.5 tonnes/ha.

Reseeding

One of the poorer performing paddocks, a 0.8ha block, was taken out and reseeded in ideal conditions in early May with a mix of 12.5kg grass (Ballintroy) seed and 2kg (Coolfin) white clover seed per acre.

This reseed will be available for weaned lambs to graze in two to three weeks.

A further 3.2ha was over-sown with (Coolfin) white clover (3kg clover /acre) using a slot seeder.

This area is being grazed tightly and only getting half rate nitrogen applications to aid clover establishment.

Tomas is spraying off a field on the home farm which has been targeted for reseeding in the coming weeks.

Sheep performance

Ewes and lambs have done well this spring. Tomas has 460 lambs from 210 ewes and 41 ewe lambs to the ram, giving an overall weaning rate of 1.83.

The figure for the mature ewes is 1.94 lambs weaned per ewe joined, and the ewe lambs are coming in at 1.3 lambs weaned per ewe lamb scanned in lamb.

Lamb performance

Lamb performance up to seven weeks of age is up almost 10pc on last year.

At weaning all lambs will be weighed and we will have a handle on performance from seven weeks to weaning.

The first 14 lambs drafted for slaughter came in at just over €160/hd after transport and levies had been deducted at a price of €7.90/kg. The second bunch are being sold at €7.20/kg.

After weaning the lambs will be divided into groups according to liveweight.

Depending on grass supply and lamb performance, certain groups may receive concentrate supplementation. Currently all lambs except artificially reared lambs and those being reared by ewe lambs are on a grass-only diet.

Parasite control

All lambs have received two white drenches for nematodirus control. Faecal egg counts have been taken every two weeks since the middle of May.

Feedback from other farmers in the BETTER farm programme suggests that counts are rising rapidly due to the warm and moist weather conditions.

The efficacy of Levamisole and Macrocyclic Lactone (Ivermectin) drenches have been tested on the farm in 2019 and both are still effective.

Dairy heifers

The dairy heifers have also done well. The most recent weighing puts their daily liveweight gain at just over 1kg/hd/day. Average weight for the herd is approximately 380kg.

The heifers are co-grazing with the sheep except for the few weeks when synchronising and AI was being carried out as it can be difficult to get the heifers out of the field without the sheep following.

Stock bulls are mopping up any remaining repeats following two rounds of AI.

The 90 heifers will be remaining on the farm until October, when they will be going back to their owner and will be replaced with 90 heifer calves.

New Signpost sheep farmer

Tomas has recently agreed to participate as a demonstration farmer in the Signpost Programme.

In the coming weeks, he and his Teagasc advisor will look at what practices can be adopted on his farm to reduce gaseous emissions and nutrient losses, manage and enhance biodiversity and reduce costs.

Ultimately the aim will be to create a plan to allow Tomas farm in a more sustainable fashion and future-proof his farm against policy and market requirements down the line.

Already, Tomas has adopted a number of the practices identified by Teagasc, including protected urea, low emission slurry spreading (LESS) and clover.

Another aim of the project is to measure Tomas’s overall farm sustainability levels; results will be available for 2021 in early 2022.

Michael Gottstein is head of the sheep programme in Teagasc’s Knowledge Transfer Department at Macroom, Co Cork