How these Carlow farmers work out what to feed different ewes pre-lambing

Pens can be bedded while ewes are in there, although in general they are let out to the yard for bedding.

Categories: Tim and Richard sorting the ewes into their different batches after scanning

Scanning results were somewhat disappointing on Tim and Richard Sheil’s farm on the Wexford/Carlow border, with an overall result of 1.70 lambs per ewe put to the ram.

Of 261 ewes scanned, there were 19 trebles, 151 doubles, 83 singles and eight barren — a 3pc barren rate.

A resistance issue to wormers during the summer had led to a lot more lambs retained in the autumn. This put extra demand on grass supply, and as a result ewes were not in optimum BCS when going to the rams for mating.

This is most likely a large part of the problem and will be a major focus prior to mating in 2022.

All ewes were housed on December 1 and offered silage ad lib until scanning took place on January 20, with all ewes now penned according to litter size, raddle marks and BCS.

Tim and Richard use a home-produced Excel calculator to determine how much concentrate to offer the ewes prior to lambing.

This factors in the silage quality being fed in terms of percentages of DMD, protein and and dry matter.

Based on their analysis, ewes carrying three lambs will start getting ration from eight weeks pre-lambing, with the rate increased as the lambing date approaches.

Ewes carrying twins and singles will be getting concentrate for around six weeks prior to lambing.

Two weeks prior to lambing, single-, twin- and triplet-carrying ewes will be offered 0.6kg concentrate/hd, 1.0kg and 1.25kg, respectively.

Concentrates fed to ewes carrying twin and tripletswill be split into two feeds.

Tim and Richard use a weighing platform with a digital readout under the meal bins to measure what’s being fed in each bucket/bag.

The ration is 20pc crude protein and contains 20pc soyabean meal —a key ingredient for rumen bypass protein for milk production prior to lambing.

The target is to offer 100g of soyabean meal per lamb carried.

Having the ewes grouped based on litter size, and based on raddle marks and specific lambing dates, allows the Sheils to target the ration for a shorter period, which helps to reduce costs.

Ewes will also receive a Heptavac-P clostridial booster vaccination four weeks prior to lambing to help pass a level of immunity to new-born lambs through colostrum.

A faecal egg sample taken in early February showed no evidence of liver or rumen fluke in the mature ewe flock.

Richard says: “The ewes were quite good on their feet at housing. I’m putting this down to a harsh culling policy on lame ewes over the last number of years.”

Silage quality was also slightly disappointing, with test results showing a DMD of 66pc, crude protein of 12pc and DM of 27.3pc.

In previous years the DMD was 70+, but in 2021 the decision was made not to graze the silage ground prior to closing it as the lambing date was later and grass demand was not as high.

The plan was to cut this in early May at a rate of eight bales/acre and secure excellent-quality forage for the winter.

Unfortunately due to poor weather, the harvest date slipped to late May and while the crop bulked up to 14 bales/acre at harvest, the quality suffered due to an increase in dead material at the base of the crop.

Fields identified for silage in 2022 will be grazed prior to closing in late March/early April and plan to be closed for a seven-week period.

All ewe group pens are bedded with a straw chopper/blower. This machine was bought in autumn 2019 at an online auction in the UK and has become indispensable.

Silage is also fed through the straw chopper; Tim and Richard find this helps to increase silage intake as chop length is much shorter.

In the coming weeks 20-25 individual lambing pens will be set up in the shed, to have enough to represent around 10pc of the total ewe flock.

No decision has been made yet to buy grassland fertiliser; 50pc of the grassland area (30ac) has been closed since late October in rotation and this has a nice cover of around 7.5cm or 875kgDM/ha.

This section will supply the first grazing without any fertiliser, with the plan to apply 20 units of nitrogen to the later-closed field and paddocks in late February/early March prior to lambing.

60pc of the grassland area received 2.25t of lime/ac in mid-December.

“Considering fertiliser prices, putting out the lime was a no-brainer,” says Tim.

Correcting soil pH will result in a natural release of soil nitrogen and phosphorus and will help any applied chemical fertilisers work more efficiently.

Given fertiliser prices this spring, lime must be the first port of call in terms of correcting soil fertility.

James Doran is a Teagasc drystock advisor based in Enniscorthy