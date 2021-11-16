How these brothers are taking steps to address disappointing lamb thrive

Richard feels that the ewes may not have been in optimum body condition in previous years when going to the ram

Even with the heavy stocking rate, Tim and Richard try to finish as many lambs from grass or a grass-based diet as possible

The Sheils in the winter wheat fields with Teagasc advisor James Doran

Improving field divisions and the amount of paddocks on the farm has made a huge difference to grassland management and labour efficiency

Always learning@ Tim and Richard Sheil on their farm at Kiltealy, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford. Photos: Patrick Browne

Tim and Richard Sheil farm in partnership with their parents Terry and Olwen at Coolree, just over 3km from the village of Kiltealy on the Wexford/Carlow border in the shadow of the Blackstairs Mountain.

Another brother, Andrew, lives in Finland but takes a keen interest in the running of the farm.

Both Tim and Richard work off farm. Tim graduated from UCD with an ag science degree in 2010 and works with local merchants Bolgers Agri as an agri manager.

Richard works at different times during the year with another local agri business.

The farm consists of 67ha which is all free-draining; it is contained in three blocks, with 22ha leased and the remainder owned.

23 ha (57ac) is dedicated to the flock of currently 270 ewes — a stocking rate of just over 11.5 ewes /ha (4.6 ewes/acre).

The remainder of the farm is all tillage, with three-quarters of the tillage area under winter cereals (wheat, oats and barley) and the balance sown with spring barley and spring beans.

Recently the brothers have been busy getting the ewes ready for mating. All 270 were put to the ram on October 28, with the first lambs expected on March 20.

The ewe type is typically Suffolk/Belclare cross, and they have been split into three groups for mating.

The more Suffolk-type ewes have been mated to Belclare rams, lighter-faced ewes have been mated with Suffolk rams, and hogget replacements have been mated to Charollais rams.

The ratio of ewes to rams used is approximately 40:1, with the breeding limited to just five weeks to help compact the lambing season.

Scanning rates on the farm have been improving over the last five years, with a focus on breeding more prolific replacements and increasing the scan rate from 1.6 lambs/ewe in 2016 to 1.9 in 2020.

The plan is to select replacements again from the first group of ewes mated to the Belclare ram.

Weaning rates have also been improving: they were around 1.5 lambs/ewe in 2021, with again plenty of scope to rise further.

All lambs are tagged at birth and parentage records are available when making the final decision on selecting replacements.

Although scanning rates are on the up, there is still a lot of room for improvement. Richard feels that the ewes may not have been in optimum body condition in previous years when going to the ram, which resulted in poorer-than-desired scanning rates.

The Sheils say that from now on, every year they will put a body condition score on the ewes and put a plan in place to improve it.

“In previous years we did not lamb the ewes until early April and they were under pressure to get condition back onto them before going to the ram, especially if we had a lot of lambs left around and possibly under pressure for grass,” says Tim.

Even with the heavy stocking rate, Tim and Richard try to finish as many lambs from grass or a grass-based diet as possible, with ram lambs in particular put into a finishing group and offered around 0.5kg of meal/hd once they are in the region of 37/38kg.

All lambs are slaughtered in ICM Camolin once fit.

By October, usually at least 30pc of the lambs are drafted from a grass-only diet; this year, however, the lamb performance has been disappointing, with sales considerably less than this.

A suspicion of wormer resistance is being blamed for poor thrive, particularly during the late July/August period.

Richard says: “It’s disappointing considering it was such a high price year for the lambs and we weren’t really able to get ours fit to kill.”

Tim and Richard plan on doing faecal egg reduction tests on a number of wormers next year to establish which are actually working, and then put a plan in place to keep them working.

While the brothers would prefer to have more lambs sold, they do have the luxury of 11ha of fodder crops to graze, which are used every year to finish lambs.

7ha (18ac) was sown with a mix of forage rape and stubble turnip on July 28 and a further 4ha was sown with a soil conditioner mix of vetch/phacelia and fodder radish.

The fodder rape/stubble turnip mix received just two bags of 18-6-12/ac after sowing and was sprayed with a graminicide (falcon) to prevent any volunteer cereals inhibiting the growth potential of the fodder crop.

The crop was measured recently at 4.2 tonnes of dry matter/ha. Store lambs are currently grazing the crop and typically consuming 1.25kgDM/hd/day. Based on a utilisation rate of around 70pc it will take 100 lambs 23 days to eat each hectare of the crop.

Fodder rape has been used as a method of finishing lambs off the farm for the last 10-12 years, with kill-out percentages typically 46pc on rams lambs and slightly higher for the ewe lambs.

The tillage enterprise complements the sheep system very well in this regard, with more of the tillage area dedicated to winter crops in recent years in order to safeguard fodder crops yield with earlier sowing dates.

Despite the poor lamb thrive this year to date, the brothers are hoping they will benefit from a the current high lamb price currently.

“We might be lucky now the way things have worked out with €7/kg being mentioned this week,” says Richard.

Lambs will be drafted in the coming weeks, and once drafting has begun they will be drafted every 10 days or so thereafter. They will also be offered 0.4kg concentrate/hd/day while on the fodder crop.

All lambs have received an iodine-based bolus to help alleviate any problems with iodine uptake when grazing the fodder rape/stubble turnips due to goitrogens contained in the crop; the concentrate supplementation with mineral inclusion is also a help in this regard.

About 50pc of the grassland area has been closed up in anticipation of turnout next March, with the ewes now on their last rotation before housing in early December.

Grazing conditions have been excellent, with ewes grazing residuals right down to 3.5cm in a rotational manner.

Each group of ewes are also being offered high-DMD grass silage to help stretch grass reserves and keep them in good body condition.

Improving field divisions and the amount of paddocks on the farm has made a huge difference to grassland management and labour efficiency, with a lot of fencing completed on the farm under TAMS and more planned in the coming years.

Soil fertility is monitored annually, with Tim sampling every field in a 3/4 year rotation.

If required, lime is the first port of call, with the average soil pH on the farm now just above 6.0; the aim is to further increase this to an average soil pH of 6.5 in the coming years.

Soil phosphorus reserves are typically low on the farm’s soil type, but are increasing with the help of a targeted nutrient management plan.

Grass reseeding is also done regularly, with around 5ac completed each year.

Over the last 10 years or so, chicory has been used as a companion forage and included in the grass reseed mix.

“It gives the sward super leaf content especially in late summer but it needs to be managed well at grazing or it won’t persist that long for you,” says Richard.

As soil pH increases, clover is also planned to be incorporated at higher rates in future reseeds.

Next time, Tim and Richard will discuss their winter housing plan and pre-lambing nutrition, and they will have results of how the lambs performed on the fodder crops.

There are some key areas that need attention on the farm in the coming months and years, but the brothers looking forward with optimism given current market returns.

James Doran is a Teagasc drystock advisor based in Enniscorthy