How technology can boost the bottom line on your sheep farm

The Teagasc BETTER farm sheep programme is designed to promote the wider adoption of the latest technologies for improving the performance of Irish farms.

The farmers involved volunteered and were selected because they are open to change to achieve better financial returns and labour efficiency.



Data is collected — based on electronic identification (EID) — on individual ewe performance (litter size, mortality, weight at joining) and lamb performance (including lamb weights at birth, at seven and 14 weeks, and at sale) are collected.



Detailed measurements are collected on grassland performance and are also recorded through PastureBase Ireland, while financial performance is assessed using the Teagasc e-Profit monitor.



Over the last few weeks all the flocks have been preparing for the breeding season.



On the lowland flocks, ewes were checked in August, with remaining cull ewes removed.



Thin ewes were also separated for preferential feeding; ewes that fail to regain condition prior to mating will be culled.



Rams were also given a full NCT in August and checked again in September, and are on good grass prior to being joined with the ewes.



The mid-season lowland flocks will begin joining rams to the flocks between October 1-26, depending on desired lambing date, which is selected to match grass growth on the farm.



Rams will be raddled and the colour changed frequently, to identify any that are not performing and also to allow later-lambing ewes and repeats to be fed separately where possible during late pregnancy.



Being able to separate repeats and later-lambing ewes at housing time will reduce the risk of ewes being overfed in the run-up to lambing, potentially reducing lambing problems as well as feeding costs.



The comparatively strong store lamb trade this year has seen most of the hill flocks selling the majority of their lambs as stores this year.



Normally some of the flocks would try to finish some of their lambs depending on grass supplies and facilities available on the farm.

It is important at this time of year on hill flocks that grass on green/enclosed land is prioritised towards ewes for mating or re-building BCS on thinner ewes.



This is the case on the farm of Denis O’Riordan, a BETTER hill sheep farmer near Kealkil in West Cork. Denis farms 350 Scottish blackface ewes and has been selling lambs as stores over the past few weeks.



In previous years, Denis finished some of his lambs on farm but the strong store lamb price this year means he is intending to sell nearly all his lambs as stores.



Weaning time provided Denis with an opportunity to start assessing his ewe flock for 2021, and any older or poorer-performing ewes were sold as cull ewes after weaning.



Any ewes deemed very thin, particularly if they were younger ewes, were pulled off and are currently grazing some of the enclosed ground, to re-build BCS prior to mating.



Denis has returned the rest of his ewes to the hill with his ewe lambs selected from this year’s lamb crop.



To ensure ewes are of adequate live weight and BCS at mating, ewes must be assessed 8-10 weeks pre-ram turnout and corrective action taken where necessary to improve thin and underweight ewes.



Having hill ewes in the correct live weight and BCS pre-mating can improve pregnancy rates (number of ewes in lamb) by up to 10pc, which is vital to maximise the output from hill flocks, where desired weaning rates will be 1.0-1.2 lambs per ewe to the ram.

Francis Campion is a Teagasc research officer based at Mellows Campus, Athenry, Co Galway