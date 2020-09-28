Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

How technology can boost the bottom line on your sheep farm

Teagasc’s BETTER programme is giving farmers the tools to assess their flocks better — and maximise pregnancy rates

A Suffolk ram and a Cheviot ewe with their cross-bred lamb. Photo: Roger Jones Expand

Close

A Suffolk ram and a Cheviot ewe with their cross-bred lamb. Photo: Roger Jones

A Suffolk ram and a Cheviot ewe with their cross-bred lamb. Photo: Roger Jones

A Suffolk ram and a Cheviot ewe with their cross-bred lamb. Photo: Roger Jones

Frank Campion

The Teagasc BETTER farm sheep programme is designed to promote the wider adoption of the latest technologies for improving the performance of Irish farms.

The farmers involved volunteered and were selected because they are open to change to achieve better financial returns and labour efficiency.

Data is collected — based on electronic identification (EID) — on individual ewe performance (litter size, mortality, weight at joining) and lamb performance (including lamb weights at birth, at seven and 14 weeks, and at sale) are collected.