Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 18 February 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

How sheep farmers can have enough grass supply in time for the 'Magic Day'

Claire Fox

Claire Fox

Walking the farm and keeping it simple are sheep farmer Dan O'Loughlin’s main grassland management tips for reaching the 'magic day' (when grass growth equals demand) on his farm near Monasterevin, Co Kildare.

The sheep farmer’s lambing season is due to start on March 6 and his mix of Belclare and Suffolk ewes are expecting over 200 lambs.

Dan’s average opening farm cover is 626 kg/ha on 32ha of land reserved for sheep.

Dan’s targeted magic day is April 10 where he will need to feed 208 ewes at a grass demand of 2.8 kg/hd/day= 582 kg dm/day and 68 ewe lambs with grass demand of 1.2 kg/hd/day= 82 kg dm/day.

Last week, Teagasc Grass10 advisors held a spring grazing management walk on his farm to advice sheep farmers how best they can utilise grass in time for their own "magic days" and for throughout the spring season.

Sub division of paddocks

Grass10 advisor John Douglas urged farmers to sub-divide their paddocks to increase grass utilisation and increase daily live-weight gain.

“Sub dividing paddocks by having electric fences that in place means that you can graze that field out again before the re growths start coming back, so Dan is able to get in on a smaller area and get out again and let the grass grow back again by having these paddocks,” he said

Also Read

He added that paddocks also allow for a more focused fertiliser system and to improve sward quality.

Growth

“Farmers should aim to have 6-8cm on the first field they are putting animals out in to. Since sheep graze down to 4cm of residuals by the autumn, 4cm of growth is needed during the closed winter months,” Mr Douglas explained

Local Teagasc advisor Christy Watson stated that they got calls from farmers in the winter who were tempted to regraze but that they advised against it as it would mean less grass in the spring.

“We had twice the growth this winter. Grass is well able to survive being closed off for 90-95 days," he said.

“There was a temptation to regraze this year but when it is closed off for 90-95 days there is very little loss in quality. Grass is well able to survive and it all means more grass in spring."

Nitrogen application

Nitrogen has a 10kg DM per 1kg response if applied on productive swards in the spring, which will feed four ewes for four days.

Mr Douglas highlighted how the more you spray now, the more you will reap rewards in time for the 'magic day' in April when grass growth and supply are the same.

Key targets

The advisors stated that pre grazing yield for sheep farms on the first rotation should be between 6-7cm for 45 days between February and March.

In April the pre grazing yield should be 7-9cm for a rotation of 18-21 days in April.

Soil fertility

“Soil fertility and infrastructure if you don’t have them right, it can make your life a lot more difficult,” says Mr Douglas.

Soil ph should be between 6.2-6.5.

Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Sheep

During late pregnancy, nutrition management is key

Nutrition management of ewes during late pregnancy has a significant impact...
Tom Staunton with his pen of lambs at the Mayo Mule & Greyface Group sale in Ballinrobe Photo: Conor McKeown

Tom Staunton: 'Factories need to get real with their quotes'
Photo Brian Farrell

Factories: Lamb prices steady at €5.20/kg
Stock image

Mild winter has extended our grazing season by five weeks
Teagasc advisor John Cannon and Michael Duffy on Michael's farm in Kerrykeel, Co Donegal

Scanning results point to a hectic lambing season for this Donegal farmer
Photo Brian Farrell

'Many farmers aren't bothered reporting sheep kills anymore'
Lamb in Dowra Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

Five ways to reduce lamb mortality this spring


Top Stories

It also shows that the gender pay gap remains an issue for graduates, with a difference of almost €4,000 recorded between young men’s and women’s pay. Stock Image: PA

70pc of 2017 agri graduates in full time work but receive second lowest pay
The absence of high-quality rural broadband in Ireland is holding back farming

Eir says plan to provide 30,000 farms with high-speed fibre broadband will be...

Should the Government ditch the National Broadband Plan and focus on...
Image: An Garda Siochana

Gardaí arrest two suspects after recovering stolen trailer in Wexford
Picture taken August 25, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Barley growers fear prices slump as buyers 'aren't biting'
File photo

Ireland to be hotter than the French Riviera as temperatures set...
It is now possible to scan the entire DNA content of a food without any prior knowledge or suspicion of what may or may not be present in that food. Stock Image: Getty Images

Authorities develop new DNA tool to detect food fraud and expose misleading...