How reduced ewe numbers can add up to increased profits

Tomás O’Leary has bolstered performance on his Kerry farm by following BETTER Programme advice

Mellow yellow: Some of Tomás O’Leary’s flock on his two-blok farm in Kerry

Mellow yellow: Some of Tomás O’Leary’s flock on his two-blok farm in Kerry

Michael Gottstein

To meet the targets he has set himself in conjunction with the Teagasc BETTER Sheep Farm Programme, Tomás O’Leary has been making a few changes.

In particular, he has cut his numbers and improved his ewes’ body condition.

Tomás, his wife Eileen and children Míchéal, Yvonne and Sinead farm just over 40 adjusted hectares in two blocks of land 27km apart in Kerry.