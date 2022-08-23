How drench testing can save you time and money — and boost lamb performance

Lamb performance at grass has again been slightly disappointing on Tim and Richard Sheil’s farm on the Wexford/Carlow border, and the brothers have attributed this to wormer resistance.

So they conducted drench tests on four different products to see what was working on their flock, where lambs were weaned at 14 weeks.

Research shows that there is wide scale resistance to wormers (anthelmintics) on Irish sheep farms.

Treating lambs with products that do not give the desired control is a waste of time and money, and the resultant heavy worm burden leads to poor performance.

Taking a drench test

The simplest and most cost-effective test to check if your wormer is working is the drench test. This test involves measuring the number of worm eggs in dung before and after dosing.

They cost €10-12 + vat per sample, depending on which laboratory you use.

Generally for a wormer to be considered effective it should kill at least 95pc of the worms present.

■ The first step is to pick out around 20 lambs from the group to be tested, mark them clearly so you will know which ones to retest after the specified time-frame for the different wormer classes (see table 1 below) and leave them in a clean pen for one or two hours to defecate.

■ Collect a sample (a teaspoonful) from at least 10 separate faecal deposits and put them in a sealed bag for posting.

■ Treat the lambs with the wormer to be tested — weigh the lambs and calibrate the dosing gun to ensure that the dose rate is correct.

■ Send the faecal samples to a lab, as soon as possible after collection, preferably the same day and early in the week so as not to have them sitting in the post over the weekend.

■ In the lab, the 10 faecal samples will be pooled together and the number of worm eggs in the overall sample for the 10-15 lambs will be established as a group average.

■ After a set number of days, repeat the process by taking a second sample from the same group of lambs

— around seven days after the first test if a yellow wormer was used, and 14 days if a white or clear wormer was used.

The four products tested by the Sheils were Endospec (white dose), Chanaverm (yellow dose), Noromectin (clear dose of ivermectin) and Cydectin (clear dose of moxidectin).

In the case of Chanaverm and Noromectin, the worm counts actually increased after treatment, so these products are deemed fully ineffective on the Sheils’ farm.

Endospec reduced the worm count by 70pc, which is still deemed drench failure as it didn’t hit meet the 95pc target.

Cydectin led to a 95pc reduction so is deemed fully effective.

So Tim and Richard now know that Cydectin is pretty much the only effective worm treatment on their farm, they need to try and protect its efficacy into the future. Some simple steps they can take to help this are:

■ Use a white wormer earlier in the year to treat for nematodirus worms. Tim and Richard now know like a lot of farmers that white wormers do not work efficiently on their farm against gut worms but there is no known resistance to white wormers when treating for nematodirus.

■ Don’t dose adult ewes. Older stock have generally developed good immunity to intestinal worms, so mature ewes should not require routine treatment for these unless they show a need. This will minimise the amount of resistant worms being put back on the pasture

■ Quarantine dose — incoming sheep should be treated with one of the new anthelmintics (orange or purple) and housed for 48 hours. They should then be turned out to contaminated pasture recently grazed by sheep.

If never used on the farm previously there will be no resistance to these products. They are generally prescription only through your vet; trade names include Startect and Zolvix.

■ Continue to use faecal egg counts to determine when to treat and what classes of wormer are effective on the farm.

In lambs a group faecal egg count of greater than 500-600 eggs per gram may have an impact on performance and may indicate a need to treat for gut worms.

Egg counts of less than this do not generally require a dose, meaning a saving of time, labour, money and extension of the efficacy of the wormers that are working on the farm.

Tim and Richard spent a total of €123, including vat, on testing the four products and are now armed with vital information.

For such a modest outlay, this is probably something that every sheep farmer should carry out.

Grass management

On the Sheils’ farm, all lambs are on preferential grass such as aftergrass, reseeds. The ewes are being used to tidy up fields and paddocks grazing behind the lambs; 25 ewes were identified for culling after weaning for typical reasons such as mastitis, lameness and age, to reduce demand on the grass area.

Fertiliser is being targeted on fields and paddocks that will offer the best response at a rate of around 20 units of nitrogen — recent reseeds/high ryegrass content/good soil fertility etc.

Some fields with a high clover content were skipped in the last round and have recovered quite well with covers of around 1,200kg DM/ha now available for grazing.

James Doran is a Teagasc drystock adviser based in Enniscorthy